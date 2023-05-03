TWJ Founder: The Democratic Party Just Confirmed Michelle Obama Will Be Its Nominee and Nobody Noticed

Many people have been quietly warning that the Democratic Party is preparing a bait and switch for the 2024 presidential nomination and will at the last possible minute throw Joe Biden under the bus and replace him with Michelle Obama.

Now, The Western Journal’s own Floyd Brown, author of the new book “Counterpunch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom,” is saying that the Democrats are slyly signaling that they do indeed intend to dump Biden and run Obama in 2024.

Brown appeared on Newsmax on Wednesday to talk about the developing race for the White House.

After saying that RFK Jr., who recently launched his campaign, will “shake up the race” for the Democrats, Brown dropped a bombshell about the former first lady.

“I’ve been saying for a while something that’s kind of an outlier,” Brown said, “and that is I think Michelle Obama is going to be the Democratic nominee.”

“When they moved the convention to Chicago, that was their tell,” he added, “because they moved it to her hometown.”

Guest Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide, replied, “Look, I think she would be a formidable candidate on the Democratic side.”

“I don’t think she’s going to do it. I think ultimately that that’s the last thing she wants to do given the life that she has and the fact that she didn’t really like being in the White House the first time around,” Gates continued.

“But if she were to enter it, it would absolutely shake up things and I think that it would give Joe Biden an opportunity to exit quickly,” he concluded.

Brown is not the only person to deliver this warning about Obama entering the race for president.

Recently, former Clinton strategist Dick Morris argued that if she runs in 2024, Biden will be toast.

At the end of April, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich also warned of a possible Obama candidacy, noting that she is still extremely popular among Democrats.

“I think Republicans had better pay significant attention to Michelle Obama,” Gingrich said.

Still, Obama has addressed this question a number of times and each time has insisted that she has no interest in running for president.

Indeed, in a 2022 interview, Obama claimed she “detests” the idea of running and emphatically said, “No, I’m not going to run.”

Granted, nearly every single person who has run for the White House in modern times has loudly insisted they weren’t going to run… until they were. Hillary Clinton, for instance, said she would not run for president in 2016.

It is quite possible that Obama is just biding her time until Biden fully implodes so that she can then sweep in and enjoy her coronation as the 2024 Democratic nominee.

And if she did announce, the media would proclaim her the de facto president no matter whom she faced. She would indeed be hard to beat.

