Two 16-Year-Olds Arrested for Allegedly Killing Spanish Teacher, Then Celebrating on Social Media

Two 16-year-olds have been charged with murder in the death of a teacher who taught Spanish at their Iowa high school.

Police said social media exchanges helped lead them to the teens.

Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber, 66, was found dead Wednesday, according to the Des Moines Register. She had taught at the school since 2012.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree conspiracy to commit homicide and will be charged as adults.

FIRST LOOK: Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller face 1st degree murder and conspiracy charges in the murder of their Fairfield High School Spanish teacher. Both are booked into the Jefferson Co. jail. @WHO13news pic.twitter.com/itOEHs9exI — Jodi Long (@JodiLongWHO13) November 5, 2021

Graber was last seen on Tuesday, investigators said.

Police said Graber’s body was found in a park where she used to like to walk, under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. Criminal complaints filed by police said she suffered “trauma to the head.”

“As part of the investigation into the death of Graber, an interview was conducted with an associate of Jeremy Goodale, a 16-year resident of Fairfield,” the criminal complaint against Goodale said.

“The associate provided investigators with social media exchanges indicative of Goodale having specific details of the disappearance and subsequent death of Graber,” the complaint said.

“The details included, but were not limited to, the motive for killing Graber, the planning and execution of the means to kill Graber, as well as deliberate attempts to conceal the crime,” the complaint said.

The complaint said “an additional associate of Goodale” told police he met with Goodale on Tuesday.

“This associate described Goodale as wearing clothing consistent in appearance to that which was seized and contained a substance consistent in appearance with blood,” the complaint said.

The criminal complaint against Miller included much of the same information.

Two students are accused of killing Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School https://t.co/lkJHfD6u0A — Andrea May Sahouri (@andreamsahouri) November 4, 2021

“During the course of an interview of Miler, Miler admitted to being in Chatauqua City Park as the murder was taking place, providing materials utilized in committing the murder, and aiding in actions taken to conceal the murder,” the complaint said.

Fairfield Community School District Superintendent Laurie Noll issued a statement about Graber’s death.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mrs. Graber,” Noll said, according to WOI-DT. “At this time our students’ and staffs’ well-being is our top priority. As a community, we will remain united in this time of tragedy.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.