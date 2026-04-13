Two Airlines Hike Bag Fees as Fuel Prices Create Cost Pressures

The war in Iran has led to rising prices not only for fuel, but for countless products downstream of fuel.

That includes luggage on business trips and vacations for millions of people in the coming months.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines raised their checked bag fees by $10 this past week, according to a report from CNBC.

Each airline is making passengers on new bookings pay $10 more per bag than usual.

“As part of an ongoing analysis of the business and against the evolving global backdrop, Southwest Airlines is increasing its fees on first and second checked bags by $10, effective on all reservations ticketed or voluntarily changed on or after April 9, 2026,” Southwest remarked in a statement.

Delta’s new policy entered into effect on April 8.

“These updates are part of Delta’s ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics,” Delta said in a statement.

Those who want to check a third bag on a Delta flight must pay $200.

But the changes only apply to tickets bought for domestic and short-haul international hikes, according to a report from USA Today.

The first checked bag at Southwest will now cost $45, and the second will cost $55.

Southwest only started asking for payment on checked bags last spring.

Delta has the same updated fee structure — in addition to the $200 extra bag fee.

But premium cabin, elite frequent flyers, and co-branded credit card holders will keep free checked bag privileges at Delta.

United Airlines and JetBlue Airways made similar calls to increase their general bag fees a week earlier than Delta and Southwest.

United customers now pay $50 for a checked bag — or $45 if they prepay.

JetBlue passengers pay $39 during off-peak times and $49 during peak times, such as summer.

CNBC noted that fuel costs have risen substantially for airlines in recent weeks as the United States and Israel conduct bombing campaigns and high-level assassinations in Iran.

The conflict prompted Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz, severing one-fifth of the planet’s oil flow.

As a result, jet fuel now costs $4.69 per gallon — nearly 88 percent more than the day on which the war started.

Since some airlines face quarterly earnings calls in the near future, they have extra reason to ensure they adjust for higher fuel costs.

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