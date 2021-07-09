Path 27
News

Two American Citizens Arrested, Suspected of Direct Involvement in Bloody Assassination of Haitian President

Erin Coates July 9, 2021 at 3:45pm
Path 27

Two Florida men have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, according to Haiti police.

James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, were identified as suspected assailants by Mathias Pierre, a minister in charge of Haitian elections, the Miami Herald reported.

Both Florida men are originally from Haiti but are now American citizens.

Solages, who lived in Fort Lauderdale and is from Jacmel in southeast Haiti, described himself in an undated video interview as a philanthropist and child advocate. Vincent is from the Miami area.

Fifteen Columbian nationals were also arrested Thursday in connection with the assassination.

Trending:
Arrest Made at Art Gallery Set to Display Hunter Biden Pieces, Money Found on Floor

Police said that three of the assailants, also from Colombia, had been killed. That number was revised from the earlier reported seven that were reported dead after a firefight Wednesday.

Haiti police are still searching for eight other assailants.

Moïse was assassinated Wednesday when gunmen raided his home, according to the Miami Herald.

Video footage that was taken early Wednesday, appears to show moments before Moïse’s assassination, during which the gunmen claimed to be with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“DEA operation. Everybody stand down. DEA operation. Everybody back up, stand down,” a voice rings out over a loudspeaker, according to a video obtained by the Herald.

Both Haitian and U.S. officials said there was no DEA involvement in the assassination of Moïse.

Are you surprised that foreign nationals are suspected of being involved?

A crowd in the Haitian neighborhood of Petion-Ville captured two foreigners suspected of involvement in Moïse’s assassination and video footage showed them pulling the two men to the police station.

One of the men was shirtless and tied with a rope, according to the Miami Herald.

Leon Charles, the interim national police director, confirmed that the two men were among the suspects but did not explain how the crowd knew the men were involved in the assassination.

A large crowd outside the police station burned several vehicles presumed to be used by the assailants and demanded the police turn the suspects over to them.

Charles said that along with searching for the remaining suspects, the police want “to find out how they did this.”

Related:
Haiti Begs for American Troops to Land, Maintain Order

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Obliterates Fundraising Record Without Trump's Endorsement
School Volunteer Turns Whistleblower, Alleges She Was Instructed to Treat Kids in Unthinkable Way
Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Head of Social Security After He Refuses to Back Down
Grocery Stores Begin Hoarding Food and Other Critical Items in Preparation for What's Coming
Two American Citizens Arrested, Suspected of Direct Involvement in Bloody Assassination of Haitian President
See more...

Conversation