Two Americas: Dearborn to Host Memorial Service for Iranian President

Dearborn, Michigan, hosted a memorial service for the “Butcher of Tehran” on Thursday.

Why wouldn’t they do such a thing?

They are simply following the example of President Biden and the Biden administration who legitimized the stature of the head terrorist in Iran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, through a press release shared by lead spokesperson for the State Department, Mark Miller, on Monday. Given the evilness of this man and his delegation, they deserved no recognition at all. Death doesn’t turn killers into saints by act alone.

And yet, this failed administration showed yet again why it continues to be mocked and continues to fail through embarrassing words that should make every American’s, especially Jewish American’s, stomach turn:

“The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran. As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Obviously God carried forth on his promise mentioned in Romans 12:19: “Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.”

Raisi’s body returned to Tehran on Tuesday, where a series of funeral ceremonies will be carried out over many days. Words depicting Raisi as a “model for brave service and diplomacy,” were shared by Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, according to CNN. You get the gist.

Counter to that description, viral videos circulated of revelry in the streets of Saqqez, Iran, with people seemingly expressing the joy over the helicopter crash of their leader, as shared by Voice of America correspondent Soren Khateri in a post on X, where he wrote, “Saqqez – Using fireworks, people express their joy and happiness over crashing the helicopter of Islamic Republic President Ebrahim Raisi and his possible death.”

Does that seem strange to you?

Saqqez – Using fireworks, people express their joy and happiness over crashing the helicopter of Islamic Republic President Ebrahim Raisi and his possible death. pic.twitter.com/PBCKKwbCek — Soran Khateri (@sorankhateri) May 19, 2024

The United States is now forced to deal with the extremists Raisi’s left behind, those mourning his death and celebrating this monster’s works in Dearborn, Michigan. Given that this is a community who cheered in the streets following the Hamas attack on Israel in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, this enclave is hardly made up of patriotic Americans.

They’ve called for death to America and death to Israel, as reported on by The Detroit News. They also have no love lost for President Joe Biden, seeing him as a tool of Israel and enemy to Palestine as well as the Muslim community. Dearborn, Michigan, activist leader Tarek Bazzi didn’t hold back during a rally on the International Day of Al-Quds.

In a YouTube video shared by the New York Post, he said, “It’s not genocide Joe that has to go. It’s time the entire system has to go.”

Bazzi also said that “Any system that would allow such atrocities and devilry to happen and would support it – such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s earth.”







Jordan Schachtel, publisher of The Dossier, shared his sentiments on X.

“Tonight, Dearborn is hosting a mourning service for the deceased president of Iran. The Imam traveled *to Iran* to express his condolences, before coming back to the US for Friday services, during which the people of Dearborn, Michigan will chant ‘death to America,'” Schachtel wrote.

Tonight, Dearborn is hosting a mourning service for the deceased president of Iran. The Imam traveled *to Iran* to express his condolences, before coming back to the US for Friday services, during which the people of Dearborn, Michigan will chant “death to America.” pic.twitter.com/NaJYCz2Ecc — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) May 23, 2024

The service was held at a local mosque in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, on Thursday night, according to the flyer that began circulating online.

This should never happen in America. We’ve seen this cancer spread across college campuses already and in one-time peaceful hometowns. It is a disgrace to watch. The zombie-like consciousness exemplified by those involved in supporting Hamas terrorism through protest on American soil is a sad testament to the character and quality of a significant segment of our population. These people have no idea what they are supporting, truly no idea, especially as many of them would be abused, tortured, and killed given the opportunity to do so by the very beings they are screaming to save.

One X user shared his disgust on the social media platform in a short, but sweet, and accurate post, “Holding a memorial for a murderer ? These people are Americans ? Despicable.”

Holding a memorial for a murderer ? These people are Americans ? Despicable. — mafl (@mafl998245) May 23, 2024

And then there is this Tiktoker, TexaSspartan0311_acct26, who attributes the State Department’s condolences and kowtowing to the Islamic regime to Biden’s floundering campaign, noting “Wow, Joe Biden is really worried about losing Michigan.”

The lack of respect for Biden and his weak administration, as well as the Democrats’ and progressive left’s nurturing of Palestinian protests and Islam across our nation, is responsible for the uprising and divide in our nation.

Joe needs to go in 2024.

He needs to be replaced by a strong president, like say, former President Donald Trump, who won’t suffer the growing irreverence towards the American flag, our values, and our way of life that has taken hold. Radical Islam has infected too many among us already. A strong hand needs to be taken to the problem, swiftly and without apology.

At the same time, Elon Musk had the right idea when he suggested in a comment on X that anyone who tears down an American flag and replaces it with a flag from another country should get a free but mandatory one-way trip to that that flag’s country. Why not make it to include anyone who is involved in a rally chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”?

Dearborn, Michigan, would virtually be empty, able to welcome through its door legal immigrants who have been waiting patiently and are grateful to be let in (remember them).

Proposed law: if someone tears down the American flag and puts up another flag in its place, that person should get a free (but mandatory) one-way trip to that flag’s country — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2024

Christian values, teachings, and education also need to be more aggressively returned to our society, beginning at the preschool level. The removal of this is where our nation lost its way. As Mark 3:25 states “And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand.”

That is exactly where we are at in the United States of America. And we need that division to end.

