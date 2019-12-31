SECTIONS
News
Print

Two Decapitated Heads Founds on 'Ghost Ship' That Washed Ashore

An aerial drone view of a shipwreck.Radu Bercan / ShutterstockAn aerial drone view of a shipwreck. (Radu Bercan / Shutterstock)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published December 31, 2019 at 1:17pm
Print

A fishing vessel believed to be of North Korean origin washed ashore on Sado Island in Japan last week, carrying a number of human remains.

According to state media organization NHK, Japanese Coast Guard servicemen found seven “partially skeletonized” remains aboard the wreck while searching it Saturday.

Only three of the remains were found in their entirety, The Associated Press has since reported.

Two of the seven remains found were headless bodies, while two others were heads without bodies.

It is as of yet unknown whether the two headless bodies correspond with the two heads without bodies.

TRENDING: Hours After His Team Upsets Patriots, Dolphins Star Howard Arrested for Alleged Domestic Battery Over a Purse

No further details were provided; however, “Korean language items” found aboard the boat have prompted further investigation on the part of Japanese authorities.

According to the AP, Northwestern Japanese islands like Sado often find their coasts littered with smaller wrecks, particularly at this time of year as a result of rough water and strong winds.

Previous reports from the outlet suggest as many as one hundred of these vessels, which local media have taken to calling “ghost ships,” wash ashore in Japan annually.

Experts indicate this mass influx began as attempts were made within the dictatorial North Korean regime to step up annual fish harvests and make the nation more self-sufficient amid food shortages.

In order to meet quotas, North Korean fishermen have reportedly begun taking more risks, sailing into deeper, harsher waters and even entering the 200-mile Japanese exclusion zone.

Their small, ill-equipped fishing vessels are not, however, made for such journeys.

RELATED: Wanted Millionaire Escapes Country by Hiding in Bass Case With Help of Paramilitary

And the result has not only been an influx of “ghost ship” wrecks, but also a number of manned North Korean ships requiring Japanese Coast Guard rescue in recent years.

Rescued fisherman are promptly deported by the Japanese government, and some have reportedly even requested an immediate return to their home country.

The Japanese government has stepped up naval and coast guard patrols of its northwestern territorial waters as a result of these occurrences.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Greta Confirms Climate Crusade Is a Sham by Saying She Wouldn't Meet Trump Because It Would Waste Her Time
Two Decapitated Heads Founds on 'Ghost Ship' That Washed Ashore
Dems Attack McConnell 'Coordination' With WH on Impeachment, But They Did Exactly That in 1999 Clinton Impeachment
By Defying Subpoena, Is Biden Planning Same Thing Dems Impeached Trump For?
Islamic State Executes 10 Christian Hostages in 'Revenge' Killings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×