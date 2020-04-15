Two Doctors Arrested for Tearing Down Trump Flag as Their Child Begged Them To Stop

Two Florida doctors have been arrested for stealing their neighbor’s “Trump 2020” flag on April 7 after video footage caught them in the act.

Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche of Gulf Breeze, Florida, were charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to WKRG-TV.

The flag belonged to 67-year-old David Brannen, South Santa Rosa News reported.

Brannen said the couple’s actions cost him about $500 in damage to the flag pole and $200 for the flag. He intends to press charges.

Ring surveillance video showed the couple driving up to the flag pole in a golf cart with two children in tow.

The eldest child cried and yelled, “No, don’t do it! You’re going to go to jail! Stop it! I don’t want you to go to jail.”

Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche ignored their child, pulled out a ladder and climbed up to grab the flag.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz posted the video on his Twitter account.

“Physician-Parents possessed w @realDonaldTrump hatred so much that they steal a senior citizen’s Trump flag w kids in tow,” the GOP congressman tweeted.

“The little boy is begging them to stop. Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child. Despicable parenting!”

SHOCKING VIDEO! Physician-Parents possessed w @realDonaldTrump hatred so much that they steal a senior citizen’s Trump flag w kids in tow. The little boy is begging them to stop. Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child. Despicable parenting! pic.twitter.com/nZsLA09ob6 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 14, 2020

The Fraiches are gynecologists at neighboring hospitals in Pensacola, Florida.

They were released from the Santa Rosa County Jail 90 minutes after they were booked into it around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This is only the most recent case of charges against people for criminal actions involving Trump flags.

A young couple was facing felony charges in February after a July incident in which they allegedly ran twin brothers who had Trump flags on their bikes off the road, The Associated Press reported.

Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23, and Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, each face felony charges that include two counts of intimidation and two counts of criminal recklessness, along with single misdemeanor charges of theft and criminal mischief.

According to Breitbart News, as of Feb. 14, there have been nearly 400 instances of politically motivated crimes against Trump supporters since September 2015.

