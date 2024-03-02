Two Fan-Favorite 'NCIS' Characters Returning to Star in Their Own Spinoff

Two fan-favorite former “NCIS” characters are making a comeback.

During the show’s impressive ongoing 21-season run, many colorful characters joined and left the main cast.

Among them were Ziva David, the former Mossad agent played by Cote de Pablo, and Tony DiNozzo, the wise-cracking team member played by Michael Weatherly.

It’s been 10 years since the two were on screen together.

Both actors will return to their respective roles in a new series set in the Paramount-dubbed “NCISverse” that will debut on Paramount’s streaming service Paramount+, according to an official news release.

Per Deadline, the show has been “nicknamed” “NCIS: Europe.”

Nicknamed ‘NCIS: Europe’, the new spinoff, set to start production later this year, will follow Tony (Weatherly) and Ziva (de Pablo) as they find themselves on the run across the continent https://t.co/Hnb5FByvBh pic.twitter.com/VxsnMzqVqv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 28, 2024

As the announced title suggests, the show will feature both de Pablo and Weatherly’s characters on an adventure in Europe.

“After Ziva’s supposed death, Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris,” the release reads.

“Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

“When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

In the news release, Weatherly and de Pablo are quoted saying they’ve been planning the story for “many years.”



“The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter,” the two actors said in a joint statement.

“We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

Per Deadline, the show will be given a 10-episode season and is set to start production later this year.

The NCIS franchise appears to be flourishing at the moment.

“NCIS: Europe” is the second of two “NCIS” spinoffs to be greenlit this year.

A prequel series following the origin story of Leeroy Jethro Gibbs, the series lead for 19 seasons played by Mark Harmon, named “NCIS: Origins” has also been greenlit.

According to Paramount’s news release, NCIS is “the world’s most successful television franchise.” It raked in over 300 million views across all its shows during the 2022-2023 season and in 2024, the franchise’s 1,000th episode will debut.

