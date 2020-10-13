Login
'Two and a Half Men' Actress, Conchata Ferrell, Dead at Age 77

From left to right, Conchata Ferrell along with Jessica Walters, Holland Taylor and Doris Roberts are seem above in 2005. Ferrell passed away Oct. 12 following cardiac arrest complications.Vince Bucci / Getty ImagesFrom left to right, Conchata Ferrell along with Jessica Walters, Holland Taylor and Doris Roberts are seen above in 2005. Ferrell passed away Monday following cardiac arrest complications. (Vince Bucci / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 13, 2020 at 3:34pm
On Monday afternoon, Conchata Ferrell of “Two and a Half Men” fame passed away from complications following a cardiac arrest. She was 77.

Several months prior, she went into a long-term care facility after experiencing cardiac arrest, and passed away at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California, according to Deadline.

The actress was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on March 28, 1943, as Conchata Galen Ferrell. She attended both West Virginia University and Marshall University, where she received a social studies in education degree, according to IMDb.

While she may be best known for playing Berta, the housekeeper on CBS’ “Two and a Half Men,” she appeared in a variety of other productions, both on the screen and on the stage.

She had parts in many television shows, including “Good Times,” “Grace and Frankie,” “E/R” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” She also appeared in films such as “Mystic Pizza,” “Heartland,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Network.”

Her work earned her a total of three Emmy nominations, two of which were for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (2005 and 2007), and one for the role she played on “L.A. Law” (1992).

Ferrell enjoyed a variety of awards for her presence on stage, as well. She was the proud holder of a Drama Desk Award, an Obie Award for Best Actress and a Theatre World Award.

For several years, Ferrell taught about acting for television at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Her passing has elicited some beautiful words from her fellow actors who took some time to remember her character and friendship.

“She was a beautiful human,” Jon Cryer, also from “Two and a Half Men,” tweeted. “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers.”

“Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

“An absolute sweetheart … a consummate pro … a genuine friend,” Charlie Sheen tweeted. “Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect.”

“Conchata Ferrell was exactly the kind of artist for whom we created our theater — a deeply honest performer who would inspire our playwrights to create roles for her,” said Marshall W. Mason, founding artistic director of Circle Repertory Theatre, where Ferrell was an original member, according to Deadline.

“She was our first home-grown star.”

Ferrell is survived by both her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

