Two Illegal Immigrants Arrested for 'Commercial Sex Trafficking' of Young Girl Who Went Missing

Two illegal immigrants have been arrested in Florida on sex trafficking charges that involve a 15-year-old girl reported missing from New York state in September.

Yenire Karolina Pacheco Leiton, 33, and Enyerbert Alberto Blanco, 27, were arrested Saturday, according to WPTV-TV.

Leiton is facing 10 counts of human trafficking of a minor and one count of interference with custody. Blanco is charged with interference with custody and resisting arrest without violence.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Thursday about the girl, claiming that she was being sexually exploited.

After police descended on a Motel 6 to make arrests, the girl said she had sex with “numerous men in exchange for money” and at least 13 dates with “sexual intercourse in exchange for money.”

A list of men who visited the underage girl was found in a search of the motel rooms where she was kept.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said deputies are investigating possible Venezuelan gang connections, noting there had been similar cases in his county before.

“Three Guatemalans abducted a woman, sexually assaulted her. We arrested those people. You had another Guatemalan who molested a 10 year old,” Bradshaw said. “We just had some Venezuelans that sexually assaulted a 12 year old.”

Bradshaw said both suspects are illegal immigrants from South America, according to WPEC.

“How broken the system is. Here’s a guy, deported, now he’s illegally back in the country for a second time, so obviously whatever this vetting system is at the border, it ain’t working,” he said.

“The border’s not closed. Illegals are still comin’ in. This is the fourth time we’ve had something here in Palm Beach County involving crimes committed by illegals,” Bradshaw said.

Blanco had a previous charge of attempted homicide in New York and drug charges in Miami, the Sheriff’s Office said

“How can he be out on bond for attempted murder out of New York, he gets arrested in Miami for drug trafficking, and he’s out walking around?” Bradshaw said regarding Blanco, according to Fox News. “That’s unconscionable.”

Bond was rejected for the suspects after their arrest, WPTV reported.

Bradshaw said they won’t be getting out as long as he has something to say about it, according to Fox News.

“I can tell you one thing, folks,” he said. “That female and this guy here that were involved in this, their butts are staying in my jail. They’re not coming out.”

