Two Illegal Immigrants Suspected in Execution-Style Murder Arrested in Aurora, Colorado

Two illegal immigrants who belong to a Venezuelan gang have been arrested in Aurora, Colorado, in connection with a murder in Texas.

The city has been battling the presence of Tren de Aragua gang members, who have infested apartment buildings.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations said three gang members were arrested overall, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Two documented TdA gang members are in custody in AURORA, awaiting extradition to Texas on murder and kidnapping charges. But not to worry! @govofco and @MikeJohnstonCO say it’s just an isolated problem 🫠#thisisaurora pic.twitter.com/cqpsRXdSne — Do Better Denver (@dobetterdnvr) November 1, 2024

Carl Luis Zambrano-Bolivar, 26, and Jhonata Nahin Toro Gonzalez, 22, were arrested on Sept. 26 in Aurora. Ehiker Morales Mendoza, 38, on Oct. 11 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

They had all been wanted by the HSI Dallas Violent Gang Task Force and the Farmers Branch (Texas) Police Department after the murder of Nilzuly Enrique Arneaud-Petit, 33.

All three will now begin the process of being extradited to Texas to face capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges.

Authorities are still hunting another gang member — Jhonny Jesus Martinez Serrano, 29 – who is also wanted in connection with Arneaud-Petit’s killing.

Hey, @GovofCO…looks like our imagination was arrested for a murder in Texas…🤔https://t.co/5Odt6XDQCd — Land of the FREE Home of the BRAVE (@PennNichols) November 2, 2024

“Violent criminal organizations and transnational gangs like Tren de Aragua are a plague upon our communities that rely on fear and violence to reign terror on hardworking and law-abiding residents,” HSI Dallas acting Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard said.

“By coming together as a law enforcement community to successfully locate and arrest these fugitives across state lines, we have sent a resounding message that we are united in our efforts to dismantle these violent criminal networks and put an end to the lawlessness that they spread,” he said.

The Farmers Branch Police Department said Arneaud-Petit had been a gang member who worked with other gang members in an operation that stole from ATMs, according to KUSA.

Arneaud-Petit ran afoul of other gang members, who claimed he was taking more than his share, police said.

Police said that Arneaud-Petit was kidnapped from his apartment in Dallas, taken to Farmers Branch and shot in the head.

Police said two juveniles who were taken from Arneaud-Petit’s apartment were found walking on a road near where Arneaud-Petit was killed.

Gonzalez and Zambrano-Bolivar are being held at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Aurora.

Although Aurora officials have sought to say the city’s problem with gangs has been overstated, others have said the gang has a foothold in several apartment complexes in the city.

