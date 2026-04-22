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Israeli soldiers patrol along the Israel-Lebanon border on April 10, 2026.
Israeli soldiers patrol along the Israel-Lebanon border on April 10, 2026. (Jalaa Marey - AFP / Getty Images)

Two Israeli Soldiers Jailed for Involvement in Smashing Jesus Statue

 By Randy DeSoto  April 22, 2026 at 1:41pm
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The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that its soldier who smashed a statue of Jesus in Lebanon — and another who photographed it — have been removed from combat duty and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Further, the IDF said that the statue has been replaced “in full coordination with the local community of Debel in southern Lebanon,” where the incident took place.

“The IDF expresses deep regret over the incident, and is working to ensure that it does not happen again in the future,” the Israelis said in a social media post.

Debel is one of the villages near the border of Israel in which the IDF has been operating to root out Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

“The cross was part of a ​small shrine in the garden of a family living on the edge ⁠of the village, said Fadi Falfel, a priest ⁠in Debel,” Sky News reported.

In another statement posted to X, the IDF said its inquiry into the incident found that an “IDF soldier damaged a Christian religious symbol while another soldier photographed the act,” while “six additional soldiers were present at the scene and did not act to stop the incident or report it.”

“The inquiry determined that the soldiers’ conduct completely deviated from IDF orders and values,” the Israelis said.

“Accordingly, it was decided that the soldier who damaged the Christian symbol and the soldier who photographed the act will be removed from combat duty and will receive 30 days of military detention,” the statement added.

“The remaining troops who stood by have been summoned for clarification discussions that will be held later on, after which further command-level measures will be determined.”

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted Monday on X, “Yesterday, like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon. I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender.”

The prime minister also noted that Israel allows for religious freedom, unlike many other nations in the region.

“All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region,” he wrote.

A Pew Research Center poll published this month found white evangelical Protestants have the most favorable view of Israel among the American electorate at 65 percent support, followed closely by Jewish-Americans at 64 percent. Meanwhile, 35 percent of Roman Catholics hold a favorable view of the Jewish state.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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Two Israeli Soldiers Jailed for Involvement in Smashing Jesus Statue
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