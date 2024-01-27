The Kansas City Chiefs will be in Baltimore tomorrow to take on the Ravens in the AFC conference championship, and while all eyes will be on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, some fans will probably notice something a little different in the Baltimore end zones.

As they have for several years now, the Ravens will paint the M and O in Baltimore a different color than the rest of the letters, in honor of the birthday of young super-fan Mo Gaba, who died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 14.

Gaba would have been 18 on Friday.

He had been diagnosed with cancer four time and had spent roughly 75 percent of his life in hospitals, ESPN reported shortly before his death on July 28, 2020.

The Ravens posted a photograph of Gaba with quarterback Lamar Jackson on social media Friday.

Thinking of you Mo, today and everyday 💜 pic.twitter.com/SCs5mbQBTd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 26, 2024

“Thinking of you Mo, today and everyday,” the team wrote on X.

By all accounts, Mossila Gaba — “almost everyone called him Mo,” The Athletic said — was a very special kid.

At the age of 9, he started calling in to a Baltimore sports radio station, WJZ-FM, and “quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and all of Maryland,” according to CBS News.

He had wanted to share his opinions about the Orioles and Ravens like he’d heard others do on the station, so he called in secretly while his mother was at work.

He went on to be a frequent guest of the station.

In what would end up being his final call to WJZ, he encouraged listeners: “If you want to be like me, just be yourself.”

And who wouldn’t want to be like him?

Gaba was the first person ever to read an NFL draft pick in Braille when the Ravens chose Ben Powers in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, ESPN said.

He once got to call a play in a Ravens huddle during practice — a play that resulted in a touchdown pass by Jackson — and throw out the first pitch before an Orioles game.

The Ravens marching band even played “Pomp and Circumstance” at his middle school graduation.

After the ceremony, Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman gave Gaba a game ball with “#MOSTRONG” inscribed on it.

“Actually, this doesn’t go to me,” Gaba said, according to ESPN. “This goes to my mom.”

“If we all had a little more Mo in us,” Bozeman said, “the world would be a lot better place.”

