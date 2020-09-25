Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack on Trump Tower

×
By Erin Coates
Published September 25, 2020 at 12:05pm
P Share Print

Two men have been taken into custody for allegedly conspiring to provide support to the Islamic State terrorist group and discussing the attacks they wanted to carry out in the U.S., according to federal court records.

Jaylyn Molina, who allegedly also calls himself “Abdur Rahim,” was arrested by the FBI in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday. Kristopher Matthews, who refers to himself as “Ali Jibreel,” was arrested in Tennessee, KSAT-TV reported.

Both men “are accused of conspiring to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization,” according to the New York Post.

Matthews utilized an encrypted messaging application last year to aid his search for an Islamic State terror group facilitator who could help him travel to Syria and recruit other members, a 14-page criminal complaint alleged.

The FBI learned that Molina joined the same chat this past April and posted manuals “on how to train with an AK-47,” KSAT reported, citing court records.

TRENDING: Pelosi Reveals Legislation Aimed at Limiting Trump's Presidential Powers

The two men communicated using propaganda videos, and their messages were tracked by online covert employees, authorities said.

Molina allegedly claimed in a post earlier this year that “America is my enemy” and posted a series of graphic photos showing an American citizen being murdered by Islamic State group terrorists.

The men told the covert employees last month that they could use a “multi wave attack strategy” to carry out attacks in the United States, court documents said.

A series of attacks across the country “could be Netflix worthy,” Matthews allegedly said, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

Do you think the threat posed by Islamic terrorists remains significant?

Matthews wanted to avoid places like “malls where innocent children are,” suggesting an attack on government centers instead, according to court records.

These government centers allegedly included the Central Intelligence Agency, FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters.

He allegedly said targeting Trump Tower and the New York Stock Exchange could give them “rock star status, baby.”

RELATED: Second Arrest Made in Connection with Death of 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant

According to authorities, Molina responded: “We need to stick together, we need to defeat them, we need to take a lot of casualties.”

If convicted, Molina and Matthews each face up to 20 years in prison.

The Islamic State terror group has seen its forces weakened in recent years.

An August 2019 report from the Pentagon said that there had been a “resurging” of the group in Syria after the United States reduced the number of its troops there.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Second Arrest Made in Connection with Death of 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant
Study Finds Dominant Strain of COVID May Have Mutated for 'Getting Around' Masks
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack on Trump Tower
Mueller Team Insider Reveals 'Get Trump' Attitude Dominated Investigation
School Bans Pro-Police Flag After Complaints That It Is 'Racist'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×