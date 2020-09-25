Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack on Trump Tower

Two men have been taken into custody for allegedly conspiring to provide support to the Islamic State terrorist group and discussing the attacks they wanted to carry out in the U.S., according to federal court records.

Jaylyn Molina, who allegedly also calls himself “Abdur Rahim,” was arrested by the FBI in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday. Kristopher Matthews, who refers to himself as “Ali Jibreel,” was arrested in Tennessee, KSAT-TV reported.

Both men “are accused of conspiring to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization,” according to the New York Post.

Matthews utilized an encrypted messaging application last year to aid his search for an Islamic State terror group facilitator who could help him travel to Syria and recruit other members, a 14-page criminal complaint alleged.

The FBI learned that Molina joined the same chat this past April and posted manuals “on how to train with an AK-47,” KSAT reported, citing court records.

The two men communicated using propaganda videos, and their messages were tracked by online covert employees, authorities said.

Molina allegedly claimed in a post earlier this year that “America is my enemy” and posted a series of graphic photos showing an American citizen being murdered by Islamic State group terrorists.

The men told the covert employees last month that they could use a “multi wave attack strategy” to carry out attacks in the United States, court documents said.

A series of attacks across the country “could be Netflix worthy,” Matthews allegedly said, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

Matthews wanted to avoid places like “malls where innocent children are,” suggesting an attack on government centers instead, according to court records.

These government centers allegedly included the Central Intelligence Agency, FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters.

He allegedly said targeting Trump Tower and the New York Stock Exchange could give them “rock star status, baby.”

According to authorities, Molina responded: “We need to stick together, we need to defeat them, we need to take a lot of casualties.”

If convicted, Molina and Matthews each face up to 20 years in prison.

The Islamic State terror group has seen its forces weakened in recent years.

An August 2019 report from the Pentagon said that there had been a “resurging” of the group in Syria after the United States reduced the number of its troops there.

