Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Two Men Caught 'Fishing' Ballots Out of Mailbox with Special Device, Police Say

×
By Jack Davis
Published October 30, 2020 at 7:23am
P Share Print

Two Florida men have been arrested and charged with taking mail, including ballots, from a drop-off box.

The incident took place in Lighthouse Point in Broward County, where police became suspicious after a vehicle lingered near a post office around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to WPLG-TV.

The station reported that police were on alert because the boxes had been targeted for mail theft during the past year.

Police said that when an officer approached the vehicle, it fled.

The vehicle was later stopped. At that time, one of the occupants tried to hide something from the officer.

TRENDING: Watch: Obama's Swing State Appearance Falls Flat as Biden and Team Miss His Cue

Police later found a bundle of mail and two ballots that were kept separate from the other mail.

Police said the suspects in the case admitted getting the mail from one of the boxes.

Junior Alexander Cabral, 28, and Vladimir Cabral-Cuevas, 20, of Opa Locka, were arrested and charged with third-degree felonies, including tampering with a ballot box and fraud.

Police also recovered a bag containing a bottle wrapped in duct tape with a rope attached to it. They believe it was a homemade device used to retrieve mail from a drop-off box.

According to WPLG, U.S. Postal Inspector Bladisimir Rojo showed reporters a similar contraption — with the sticky side of the tape facing out — during a 2016 interview.

“They drop it in the box with the goal to have the mail stick to the tape. And then they pull it out,” he said.

Rojo said one variant for stealing mail was a device built from a pillowcase taped to a coat hanger.

Is this another reason not to trust mail-in voting?

RELATED: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Backs Donald Trump in First Endorsement for GOP POTUS Nominee Since 1972

“The mail thief placed it at the mouth of the box. Customers couldn’t see it and [the mail] would go into the sack then he’d be able to pull it out,” he said.

During a Thursday hearing on the charges, Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon said the incident was concerning because it came so close to Election Day, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“I’m not going to speculate as to the intentions behind the allegations, what mail was intended to be recovered or not,” she said. “But I do have to take notice of the fact we have a very big election coming up next week and the timing seems to be aggravating in Mr. Cabral’s case.”

The two were each released on $3,025 bail.

Police said the ballots were returned to the individuals who cast them so they could be delivered properly and counted.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Backs Donald Trump in First Endorsement for GOP POTUS Nominee Since 1972
Report: Ivanka Trump Breaks Major Obama Fundraising Record
Joe Biden Fantasizes About Taking a Shot at President Trump if They Were in High School
Some Texas Ballot-Scanning Machines Can't Read Mail-In Votes, Have Rejected Over 22,000
Report: Trump To Continue Campaigning After Election To Keep Supporters’ Morale Up
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×