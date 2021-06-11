Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak at two upcoming events in Iowa, where the first votes of the presidential primary season are cast, fueling talk of a White House run in 2024.

The first event will consist of Pence speaking at a fundraiser for Iowa GOP Rep. Randy Feenstra at the Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center, Iowa, on July 16.

“Vice President Pence has been a champion for conservative values and protecting innocent life throughout his public service,” Feenstra said, according to Siouxland News.

The second event, also on July 16, will feature the former vice president addressing the Family Leadership Summit at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

Dubbed “the Midwest’s biggest gathering of Christians seeking cultural transformation in the family, church, government and more,” the event will see Pence speak on the same stage as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and former Solicitor General Ken Starr, among others.

Fox News reported, “Iowa marks Pence’s third visit to an early voting state in recent months, after speaking at an event in South Carolina in late April and making headlines during a stop in New Hampshire last week.”

His events come as Pence considers a potential 2024 White House run.

Last week, Pence said he didn’t know that he and former President Donald Trump would ever see “eye to eye” on the Capitol incursion, but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years,” according to The Associated Press.

“As I said that day, Jan. 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured,” Pence said at a Republican dinner in New Hampshire.

“And that same day, we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” Pence continued.

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day.”

Pence did offer words of praise for Trump multiple times during his address, delivered at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual dinner in Manchester.

At a South Carolina speech in April, Pence called himself “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican — in that order.”

“We’ve got to guard our values … by offering a positive agenda to the American people, grounded in our highest ideals,” he said.

Pence also attacked the Biden administration, according to CNN.

“The Biden-Harris administration has launched an avalanche of liberal policies that have threatened to derail all the progress that we made for a safer, more prosperous, more secure America,” Pence said.

Since leaving office in January, Pence has been doing work with the Heritage Foundation and Young America’s Foundation. His team said he plans more trips, including stops in Texas, California and Michigan.

