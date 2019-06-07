Two NYPD Officers Die of Apparent Suicides One Day Apart

Two New York City Police Department officers have died one day apart of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Deputy Chief Steven Silks, executive officer of Patrol Borough Queens North, killed himself Wednesday near the police station where he worked, The New York Times reported.

Police said he died of a self-inflicted wound.

Silks, 62, was a month away from retirement. He had been with the police department for 38 years, police Sgt. Lee Jones said, according to Fox News.

“His entire career was devoted to New York City, its police officers and fighting crime and protecting all the people we serve. He wanted to make our great city a better place for all and he certainly did exactly that, every day.” – @NYPDONeill remembering Chief Steven Silks pic.twitter.com/10KHyrUrIT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 6, 2019

A second officer, 58-year-old Joe Calabrese, died Thursday, Fox reported.

He was an NYPD Brooklyn South homicide detective, chairman for the Detectives’ Endowment Association Board of Trustees and a union trustee.

Calabrese didn’t show up for work Thursday and was found when officers went to search for him, according to Fox.

He had been with the department for 37 years.

“I am shocked and shattered beyond belief,” Michael Palladino, president of the DEA, told the New York Post. “Joseph Calabrese was a dedicated detective, union official, husband and father. He was the salt of the earth.”

Deputy Chief Steve Silks was a friend & a great cop dedicated to service for 38 years. As we mourn his tragic loss, know YOU’RE NEVER ALONE — no matter your rank or time on the job. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. Share this video to provide options for assistance. #StopSuicide pic.twitter.com/yXeSWLVxQ5 — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 6, 2019

Police officer suicides have exceeded all line-of-duty deaths combined for three years in a row, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a non-profit organization run by current and retired officers.

Officer suicides beat out line-of-duty deaths by 9 percent in 2018.

New York has one of the highest rates of officer suicides when compared to other major U.S. cities, Fox News said.

In 2018, there were 159 police officer suicides, according to Blue H.E.L.P. There have been 48 NYPD officer suicides over the past 10 years, The Times reported.

Over 300 researchers and officers were brought together in April at NYPD headquarters for a conference about officer suicide, according to The Times.

“We can’t hide from this discussion,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said at a news conference Thursday, The Times reported. “We should not and we will not.”

The NYPD did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

