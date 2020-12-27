Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Two People Distributing Fliers for Georgia Dems Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Packages from Porches

From left, Kamala Harris and Georgia Democratic Senate candidates the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff wave to the crowd during a drive-in rally in Columbus, Georgia, on Dec. 21, 2020.Jessica McGowan / Getty ImagesFrom left, Kamala Harris and Georgia Democratic Senate candidates the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff wave to the crowd during a drive-in rally in Columbus, Georgia, on Dec. 21, 2020. (Jessica McGowan / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published December 27, 2020 at 11:48am
P Share Print

Two 19-year-old Georgia residents who were going from house to house distributing political material for Democratic candidates in next month’s U.S. Senate special elections have been charged with stealing packages from homes they visited.

Santina Walker and Cesar Guerrero were arrested after a traffic stop conducted Wednesday in response to an alleged package theft,  according to Maj. Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they found packages and items that appeared to be new in the vehicle’s trunk, according to the Augusta Chronicle. Items with addresses were returned to their owners.

Morris said the suspects confessed that while distributing political material for Democratic candidates, they took items from houses they visited.

TRENDING: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dead at Age 33

Both suspects face four counts of misdemeanor theft by taking. Guerrero also faces a felony count of obstruction after a deputy was punched in the head while taking Guerrero into custody, Morris said.

Is this a new low for Democrats?

The U.S. Senate campaigns of Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff disavowed any connection to the suspects. The elections are Jan. 5.

“These individuals are not associated with or paid by our campaigns, and we strongly condemn this criminal activity,” a statement from the two campaigns said, according to the Chronicle.

Per WJBF-TV, which cited investigators, the suspects had been hired and paid by BlackPAC, a progressive advocacy group.

One resident said the incident is a sign of the times.

“For lowlifes running around taking people’s packages … I think it’s terrible,” Jeff Pagac, who lives in a neighborhood where thefts were reported, told WJBF.

RELATED: Georgia GOP Senators Join Push for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

“You wouldn’t think in a quiet neighborhood like this something like that would happen. The fact that it is and it’s going on, it’s a shame,” he said.

“With people how they are nowadays, nothing surprises me. But you know, kind of that little thing of humanity. Every time you see something like this, I think you lose a little piece of it.”

A Republican canvasser said the incident hurts everyone.

“I talked to this lady who told me about it. She said that they arrested two canvassers who were committing theft in this area. I’m shocked by it. I think it gives all of us a bad name,” canvasser Warren Wimmer said.

“People should be careful and try to get your packages delivered in the garage if possible,” he added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Alert: Nurse Tests Positive for COVID 8 Days After Getting Vaccine
The Can Completely Exploded: Video Captures Racist Getting Cracked in the Head with Huge Canned Drink
UK Scientist Calls for Even Tighter COVID Lockdowns
Stimulus Checks Approved: Here's Who's Getting $1,200 or More and When the Checks Are Coming
Professor Gets Just 12 Years After Caught with Dismembered Arms of His Student-Lover
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×