Two Planes Collide on Tarmac at LaGuardia Airport

Two planes packed with passengers collided at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday night.

No passenger injuries were reported in the collision, which ripped a wing off one plane and severely damaged the nose of the other, according to the New York Post.

Delta Air Lines said what it called a “low-speed collision” took place between Endeavor Air Flight 5047, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Endeavor Flight 5155, which had been scheduled to fly to Roanoke, Virginia, according to CBS.

The Federal Aviation Administration later said the incoming jet was taxing to its gate when it struck the outbound plane. The agency said air traffic controllers told the plane heading for Virginia to hold its position and yield to the incoming plane.

The incoming jet’s wing clipped the outbound plane’s nose, Delta said in a statement about the collision.

“It was a pretty violent collision. At the time, we didn’t really know like kind of what we hit,” CBS News producer Joey Annunziato, who was a passenger on the arriving flight, said.

“But it almost, what it sounded like was like a sardine can kind of opening. Like it was like something was being sheared off and, lo and behold, we looked at the right side of the plane, and the wing looked like it was almost like off the plane,” he continued.

“We got absolutely smashed by another Delta flight. I don’t know if we hit them or they hit us, but it was super jarring,” he said in a video posted to X.

My @CBSNews colleague Joey Annunziato is on DL5047. He describes what happened as it was taxing to the gate and was clipped by another delta regional jet. pic.twitter.com/uBzgzoILzi — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) October 2, 2025

Have you flown on a plane in the past year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Everyone shot forward in their seats and it was kind of a little chaotic as soon as it happened. We were shocked at what happened. We were kind of moving at a decent clip, too,” he said.

“Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit. We have damage to our windscreen and… some of our screens in here,” one pilot told air traffic control, according to the New York Post.

CBS reported that the outbound plane had 28 passengers and four crew members aboard, while the inbound aircraft carried 57 passengers and four crew members.

Nate Cicero, a passenger on the outbound plane, told WABC-TV the impact for passengers on the outbound plane was minimal.

Delta jets have ‘low-speed collision’ on the ground at New York’s LaGuardia, injuring 1 https://t.co/HpPk5U3XzU pic.twitter.com/XGXzwrHrcL — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) October 2, 2025

“It wasn’t too big of a hit for us, but I was assuming the passengers on the other plane, especially passengers on the window side, because we got most of their wing on that plane, it would have been a pretty big hit for them and our pilot, the window was shattered,” he said.

“Yeah, I believe it was just not expecting another plane to be there, maybe a miscommunication with air traffic control,” he added.

A flight attendant on one of the planes was injured in the collision and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures, according to the New York Post.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.