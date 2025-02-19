Two Planes Involved in Deadly Collision in Arizona

The spate of recent plane accidents continued Wednesday when two small aircraft collided at an airport near Tuscon, Arizona.

KNXV-TV reported that two people are dead following a midair collision at Marana Regional Airport, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Tuscon.

“Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration tell ABC15 a Lancair, with two people on board, collided mid-air with a Cessna 172, with two others on board, at around 8:30 Wednesday morning,” the news outlet said.

Blake Phillips, a reporter with Tuscon station KGUN-TV, posted pictures of the aftermath of the crash on the social media platform X.

Breaking: We are getting reports of a small plane crash at Marana regional airport. We have a crew on the way and are working to confirm more details. These photos were taken near the airport by Justine Brent. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/UHu7aFBQUj — Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) February 19, 2025

KNXV noted that Marana is an uncontrolled field, meaning the airport does not have a Federal Aviation Administration-operated air control tower.

“Pilots use a common traffic advisory frequency (CTAF) to announce their position to other pilots who are in the airport vicinity. The pilot-in-command is responsible for maintaining safe operation from other aircraft. Pilots in these fields are required to comply with all FAA regulations, including minimum visibilities, minimum safe altitudes, and right-of-way rules,” the news outlet explained.

CBS Tuscon affiliate KOLD-TV reported that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.







The accident came following another last week at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in the Phoenix metropolitan area, which left one dead and four others injured.

In that incident, two private jets collided on the runway.

One jet was owned by Motley Crue band member Vince Neil, who was not on board.

His Learjet collided with a parked Gulfstream jet at about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 10, the FAA said.

NEW: Video shows the moment a Learjet—registered to Chromed in Hollywood, which is registered in Wyoming with a principal agent listed as Vince Neil—crashed into a plane at Scottsdale Airport.https://t.co/ERNb9pw765 pic.twitter.com/Cvajjy7y9L — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 11, 2025

Other recent airplane accidents include the Jan. 29 collision between a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet in Washington, D.C., that left 67 people dead.

Two days later, six people were killed when a medical transport jet crashed in Philadelphia.

Further, 10 people died earlier this month when a small plane crashed en route to Nome, Alaska.

Finally, on Monday, a Delta Airlines plane crash-landed at a Toronto, Canada, airport, completely turning upside down and catching fire.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and graphic images that may be disturbing for some readers.

🔴 A newly released video shows the exact moment of the impact of Delta Connection flight 4819 at YYZ by airmainengineer#deltaairlines #avgeek #accident pic.twitter.com/2BqnqPyxVn — Airways Magazine (@airwaysmagazine) February 18, 2025

Though there were 21 injured, including two critically, thankfully all 80 people on board the flight survived that crash.

