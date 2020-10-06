One police officer was killed and another wounded Monday during a shootout in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Three officers responded to a call at 12:05 p.m. local time, according to KLRT-TV.

During the shootout, Officer Kevin Collins, 35, a five-year veteran of the force, was killed. Officer Raff Issac, a 20-year veteran, was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The third officer, Kelsey Collins, who has been on the force for two years, was not injured.

Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said the officers were part of an ongoing investigation involving the Econo Lodge Motel where the shooting took place, KATV-TV reported. He did not provide further details.

The officers encountered a possible suspect, he said, and traded shots with that individual.

Two people involved in the shooting were wounded. Several people have been taken into custody.

The Arkansas State Police are now overseeing the investigation into the shooting.

This is Kevin Collins — the Pine Bluff police officer killed in the line of duty today. I’m told he was beloved in the community and dedicated to his church. *Photo courtesy of New Life Church in PB* pic.twitter.com/QNGHiHLZn8 — Laura Monteverdi (@LauraMonteverdi) October 5, 2020

Pastor Matt Mosler of New Life Church in Pine Bluff said Collins was a part of the church family and will be missed, according to KATV.

“He did security for us, but what made him so special was not only did he keep us safe, but if we had any needs in any department he would take care of it,” Mosler said. “He would hold babies, he would handle crying children, he would discipline rowdy teenagers, whatever it took. He had a great heart for service.

“Kevin Collins is the kind of person that we’re trying to produce in Pine Bluff, just a man of character, a man of strength, a man of faith, he was just a great guy,” the pastor said.

“To lose somebody like that is just heartbreaking, I mean, it’s hard to swallow. Everything he did was a reflection of his faith, so he loved this city, he loved being a police officer, he loved to serve.”

Sergeant also praised Collins.

“We have lost a family member today,” he said. “We’re hurting. We will continue to offer a quality police service to our community, but we do ask for your prayers, we do ask for your support.”

Collins was doing his job when he was shot, Sergeant said.

“Being a police officer is what Kevin wanted to do. … That is one thing that he wanted to do, and he got his opportunity on June 8, 2015, and I will say when he raised his right hand and swore to do this job, he became an excellent officer for the Pine Bluff Police Department,” he said.

“This young man, once assigned to the violent crimes unit, would work day in and day out to come out, and tried to arrest individuals that were involved in violent crimes within our community.”

Kevin Collins saved a 95 year old woman from an apartment fire 3 years ago.

He was shot and killed today in Pine Bluff.

Rest In Peace, Hero 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FgYIPFnqOM — Fiery But Mostly Grayson (@graysoncoats) October 5, 2020

The Magnolia Reporter noted that Collins had been named 2017’s “Officer of the Year” in Pine Bluff for rescuing an elderly woman during an apartment fire.

