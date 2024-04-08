Two Principals Indicted After Alleged Electioneering Attempt to Disrupt GOP Primary

Two Texas school principals are under fire for using their positions and school communications systems to tell their underlings to vote against Republicans who supported school choice measures in this year’s GOP primary.

As a nation, we love to see passionate educators, of course, but we also expect them to stay in their lanes when it comes to social and political issues — especially since we are paying their salaries with our taxes.

Teachers and administrators should leave their private politics out of our tax-supported schools.

In the case of two public school employees in Denton, Texas, their transgressions of pushing politics at work has crossed over from merely inappropriate to criminal.

Alexander Elementary School principal Lindsay Luján, 36, and her husband Borman Elementary School principal Jesús Luján, 33, who both work for the Denton Independent School District in Texas, have been indicted for unlawful use of an internal mail system for political advertising thanks to their political posturing, according to KERA.

Two @DentonISD admins, Jesus and Lindsay Lujan, were charged April 2 with unlawful use of internal mail system for political advertising—a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine ➡️ https://t.co/NtihNLd9Fh #TxEd #TXLege #DontDoTheCrime — Erin Anderson (@TrueTexasTea) April 4, 2024

The charges are a class A misdemeanor under Texas’s election code.

Both Lujáns improperly sent emails to their teachers and fellow staffers urging them to go to the polls and vote for specific Republican candidates who fully support government-funded schools and who oppose school choice initiatives, the indictment said.

Will there be any large-scale attempts to disrupt the 2024 elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (694 Votes) No: 1% (7 Votes)

According to KEYE-TV, Lindsay Luján promised to give school staffers a 30-minute break to vote early and set out a list of the different candidates labeled as either “friendly” or “unfriendly” to public schools.

Jesús Luján sent emails of his own to staffers telling them not to think along party lines in the election, but to have a “purple mindset” and vote strictly for candidates along lines of their support for public schools. He stood accused of telling staffers to “vote for candidates who support public education and school funding.”

The couple have been under a cloud for some time, too. Already Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office settled an electioneering lawsuit filed on Feb. 22 against the pair.

“It is absolutely improper for publicly funded entities like school districts to engage in electioneering as Denton ISD has done,” Paxton said in February.

“Government officials everywhere are on notice that I will use every legal remedy available to me to stop school districts from influencing or coercing their employees to vote any particular way, especially when a district uses taxpayer resources and money to do so.”

But that settlement triggered a criminal investigation into their violations of the Lone Star State’s election laws.

“Denton ISD and the Texas Attorney General’s Office previously settled this case on Friday, March 1. As stated previously, we agree that election laws should be followed,” the school system said in a statement, KERA reported.

“Our Board of School Trustees adopted board policies in 2018 and 2021 regarding elections and campaign ethics, and we train all Trustees and Administrators on these policies annually. It is our expectation that these policies be followed,” the statement added.

This incident is just more evidence that our elections are vulnerable to abuse by those in power in more ways than just one. In this case, educators have apparently abused their positions of power to coerce a political outcome favorable to big government spending and control.

It goes to show how we all need to keep election security in the forefront of our minds as we go into every election cycle.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.