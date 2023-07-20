Share
Two Prominent GOP Congressmen Have Good News About Impeaching Joe Biden

 By Jack Davis  July 20, 2023 at 8:27am
Two Republican congressmen say the temperature of their colleagues is reaching a boiling point that could spill over into impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.

Last month, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill to impeach Biden that is now under consideration by House committees. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia also supports impeachment and drafted legislation to impeach the president.

Last week, Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana said he was now in favor of impeaching Biden.

On Wednesday, Republican Reps. Greg Steube of Florida and Ralph Norman of South Carolina said they are now backing impeachment, but with a twist, according to Just the News.

Boebert’s impeachment resolution cites the flood of illegal immigrants across the nation’s southern border as the basis for impeachment. Steube is looking at a different cause.

“We’re actually working on our own impeachment resolution for President Biden on all this corruption, and all the laws and crimes that he violated,” he said.

The congressman has talked about the “Biden crime family,” apparently referring to allegations about the domestic and overseas activities of the president, son Hunter Biden and others.

Although impeaching multiple Biden administration figures has been the subject of talk, Norman said he thinks there is only one place to start.

“If we do, I think it’ll be Biden,” he said.

“I think it’s gonna have to happen pretty quick, and I think the American people deserve this. If not now, then when?” Norman said.

Steube noted that priorities could change.

“Based on the speaker’s comments, it sounds like he’s open to impeaching [Attorney General] Merrick Garland on a number of different issues. One of those would be lying to Congress,” he said.

“That’s the top law enforcement officer in our country, and he’s using his power and position to defend and deflect for the president and the president’s family. That’s completely against the law,” he said.

Whistleblowers who have come forward have said that higher-ups in the Justice Department were making decisions about investigating Hunter Biden. Garland has denied interfering with the probe. McCarthy said last week that the stakes for the attorney general are high.

“If we find at the end of the day that Garland lied, I will start impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said in a Fox News interview.

But Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California said impeaching Cabinet secretaries is not that simple.

“I don’t know of a chargeable crime,” he said, according to The Hill.

“But the reality is that if someone is faithfully executing the desires and the orders of the president of the United States, then they’re within the bounds of what Cabinet officers do,” Issa said.

“If they’re not faithfully executing the request of the president, then we don’t have to impeach him because they serve at the pleasure of the president,” he said.

During a recent interview with Sean Hannity, former President Donald Trump gave those on the impeachment fence a push.

“Until I got indicted, I had such respect for the office of the president. I didn’t want to say things [about Biden]. Sean, we have a compromised president. China gives him millions of dollars. If he is giving Biden millions of dollars, he’s compromised,” Trump said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“That’s only the stuff they found. There’s a lot of other things,” he said. “There will be some things that you never find, but there’s a lot of other things.”

So he’s getting millions of dollars illegally from China, and then you say, ‘Hey, they impeached me over a phone call that was perfect. Why aren’t they impeaching Biden for receiving tens of millions of dollars? Why isn’t he under impeachment?'” the former president said, referring to his first impeachment, which centered around a phone call with Ukraine’s president.

