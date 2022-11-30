Parler Share
Commentary

Two More Raging Liberals Get Scared Off Twitter By Musk: 'Cesspool of Racism, Anti-Semitism, Disinformation'

 By George Upper  November 30, 2022 at 1:12pm
Chalk up two more celebrities with skins thin enough that they can’t handle exposure to opinions that might in some way differ from theirs.

Actually, that’s not quite fair. It’s not fair to Jim Carrey, because he didn’t exactly say why he was leaving Twitter, although my assumption above seems reasonable.

I’d prefer to give Carrey the benefit of the doubt, honestly, because he was so entertaining in both “Liar, Liar” and “Bruce Almighty.” I’ve seen little of his other work, and liked none of it, but those two films were worth watching, and still are.

Unlike Carrey’s Twitter feed, which was posted on only 25 times in 2022, and mostly with nothing worth seeing. One exception:

I expect that Carrey and I interpret those hearings from different worldviews, but I can’t in good conscience say that there’s a word in that tweet with which I disagree.

Do you think this is all performative activism?

I also owe an apology regarding the second celebrity to whom I referred above — but in this case, the apology is to all the other celebrities out there, for grouping Moby among them.

Moby is one of those guys you might have heard of, and if you’ve seen the Jason Bourne movies, you’ve heard his “Extreme Ways,” the catchy — to me, anyway — song that plays over the end credits. You probably don’t know much else by him, and you’re probably better off for it.

As usual, the best part of this Twitter exit announcement was the response from other users.

Both Carrey’s and Moby’s Twitter accounts were still active Wednesday afternoon, 22 hours and 30 hours, respectively, after announcing their departures from the platform. Still, they haven’t posted again since, giving conservative thinkers two more reasons to prefer Twitter over some other social media platforms.

George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




