Two Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to escape a vote on election reform are currently on vacation in Portugal, according to a new report.

Texas Monthly reporter Jonathan Tilove first confirmed the report, tweeting the news Tuesday.

“Hi. Covering the TXDEMS in DC for @TexasMonthly,” he wrote.

“Can confirm @juliejohnsonTX and her wife & @jessicafortexas and her fiancé are in Portugal for a vacation they had been planning, with non-refundable tickets, for a year-and-a-half. Still participating in caucus meetings via ZOOM,” he added.

Hi. Covering the TXDEMS in DC for @TexasMonthly. Can confirm @juliejohnsonTX and her wife & @jessicafortexas and her fiancé are in Portugal for a vacation they had been planning, with non-refundable tickets, for a year-and-a-half. Still participating in caucus meetings via ZOOM. — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) August 3, 2021

The report comes as Texas Democratic State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez tweeted about “the tireless work Texas Democrats have fought for,” saying, “We won’t back down.”

For 7 yrs, Texans have fought for the same right as 41 other states to register to vote online. This weekend’s ruling validates the tireless work Texas Democrats have fought for in the #txlege for years. We won’t back down & will always #ProtectVotingRights for the people. 💪 pic.twitter.com/tjWwvuiyLA — Jessica González (@jessicafortexas) August 3, 2021

According to The Dallas Morning News, Texas Democratic Caucus officials are “unable to confirm reports” regarding the alleged Portugal vacation by two of its members.

“According to the Quorum Report, a political newsletter, two members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus have left Washington for vacation in Europe,” the report also noted. “The website did not identify the members.”

The question of the two Texas Democrats’ location arose when more than 100 legislators from across the nation arrived in the nation’s capital to support the push for new federal voting right legislation.

Texas Republican State Rep. Cody Harris took to Twitter with a mocking reply.

“Portugal’s parliament must need help passing legislation that only the #MillerDs can help get across the finish line,” he said.

“I’m told they think they ‘made a lot of progress’ in DC and now they feel they must spread their covid-I-mean expertise to the rest of the world.”

Portugal’s parliament must need help passing legislation that only the #MillerDs can help get across the finish line. I’m told they think they “made a lot of progress” in DC and now they feel they must spread their covid-I-mean expertise to the rest of the world. #txlege #shame https://t.co/JFWgAmvH1Z — Cody Harris (@CodyforTexas) August 3, 2021

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw added his own humorous tweet.

“Please pray for these heroic Texas Democrats as they suffer away from home, in Portugal,” he said. “Perhaps consider sending them a care package?”

Please pray for these heroic Texas Democrats as they suffer away from home, in Portugal. Perhaps consider sending them a care package? https://t.co/J2Brn2872V — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 4, 2021

More than 50 Texas Democrats left Austin in July to avoid a vote on a new Republican-led election reform bill. The delegation traveled by private plane to Washington, D.C., where they were welcomed by numerous Democratic leaders.

At least five of the Texas Democrats soon reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated.

