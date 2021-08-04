Path 27
Two Runaway Texas Democrats Have Reportedly Left DC for an Overseas Vacation

Dillon Burroughs August 4, 2021 at 8:44am
Two Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to escape a vote on election reform are currently on vacation in Portugal, according to a new report.

Texas Monthly reporter Jonathan Tilove first confirmed the report, tweeting the news Tuesday.

“Hi. Covering the TXDEMS in DC for @TexasMonthly,” he wrote.

“Can confirm @juliejohnsonTX and her wife & @jessicafortexas and her fiancé are in Portugal for a vacation they had been planning, with non-refundable tickets, for a year-and-a-half. Still participating in caucus meetings via ZOOM,” he added.

Top Israeli Professor Conducts Double-Blind Study That Seems to Confirm a Potential Antiviral Drug for COVID

The report comes as Texas Democratic State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez tweeted about “the tireless work Texas Democrats have fought for,” saying, “We won’t back down.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, Texas Democratic Caucus officials are “unable to confirm reports” regarding the alleged Portugal vacation by two of its members.

Should Texas Democrats who fled to D.C. be arrested?

“According to the Quorum Report, a political newsletter, two members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus have left Washington for vacation in Europe,” the report also noted. “The website did not identify the members.”

The question of the two Texas Democrats’ location arose when more than 100 legislators from across the nation arrived in the nation’s capital to support the push for new federal voting right legislation.

Texas Republican State Rep. Cody Harris took to Twitter with a mocking reply.

“Portugal’s parliament must need help passing legislation that only the #MillerDs can help get across the finish line,” he said.

Democrats' Radical Progressive Ideology Is Apparently Failing to Win Over Moderate Voters

“I’m told they think they ‘made a lot of progress’ in DC and now they feel they must spread their covid-I-mean expertise to the rest of the world.”

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw added his own humorous tweet.

“Please pray for these heroic Texas Democrats as they suffer away from home, in Portugal,” he said. “Perhaps consider sending them a care package?”

More than 50 Texas Democrats left Austin in July to avoid a vote on a new Republican-led election reform bill. The delegation traveled by private plane to Washington, D.C., where they were welcomed by numerous Democratic leaders.

At least five of the Texas Democrats soon reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation