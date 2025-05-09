Two State Capitals Adopt LGBT Flags as Official City Flags in Bid to Circumvent Law

“Cutting off your nose to spite your face” is a metaphorical expression.

I’m not letting most of you, our infinitely wise readership, at home in on this self-evident fact. Instead, this is more of a public service announcement to the family, friends, and co-workers of those employed or elected by the cities of Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah: Keep sharp objects away from these people for the next few weeks or anytime you hear someone saying something about their visage. Thank me later.

I mention this because, within hours of each other, lawmakers in both state capitals, 330 miles away, passed laws that made the LGBT rainbow “pride” flag and other flags official city flags in order to sidestep state laws that would have barred the display of such flags.

According to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, “[t]he new flags would add the sego lily logo from Salt Lake City’s city flag to the Juneteenth, Progress Pride and transgender flags” in order to make them official city flags, essentially a move to sidestep a bill that would ban flying most flags that were not the official national, state, city, or school flags.

BoiseDev reported a similar reasoning behind the move “retroactively designating the Pride flag and the Donate Life flag, commemorating April as Donate Life Month, honoring the benefits of organ donation, as official flags of the City of Boise. This puts these two flags alongside the traditional blue City of Boise flag featuring the Idaho State Capitol as official flags of the city’s government.”

“This move comes after weeks of tension over [the mayor’s] decision to continue flying the Progress Pride flag in front of city hall in defiance of HB 96 brought by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard.

“That bill, passed in the 2025 legislative session, restricted the flags local governments in Idaho can fly to a specific list of flags, including the United States flag, the State of Idaho flag, official city flags, the POW/MIA flag, branches of the U.S. military, Indian tribal flags, flags for colleges, universities or public schools and the flags of other nations for special occasions.”

Now, it’s worth mentioning that, when conservatives protested against the universal protection for killing babies in the womb and for same-sex marriage, the Supreme Court miraculously discovered in the Constitution — we were reminded that we were one nation and should respect the law of that nation — “penumbras” and “emanations” conveniently located in a vaguely written amendment, which originally dealt with the aftermath of the Civil War but is now used as a cudgel for every left-wing cause that cannot pass muster at the ballot box.

Now, two states have passed perfectly legal and clear laws about what flags may be displayed, a clear shot across the bow of liberal locales that put rainbow or transgender flags atop poles across the city for “pride” month, often overshadowing or ignoring the flag of the nation or state and alienating the electorate.

Very well, Boise and Salt Lake City are saying after the massive backlash: We’re going to make symbols of enforced acceptance of sexual deviance official city flags because nyahhhh!

“The feedback we have gotten since we ventured into this space has been overwhelming from local Boiseans in support of this because we know that’s not just a flag. We know it says who we are, and we know that this bill was about just one flag,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said.

“We now have three official flags in this city in response to this bill, but most importantly, that action demonstrates who we are, the values we hold, our commitment to those seen and unseen to show you are welcome and wanted here.”

Unless you hold to scripturally held views of gender and sexuality that go back thousands of years, then you can go to hell. (Well, perhaps not in the afterlife, but at least in Boise.)

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall expressed similar sentiments.

“These city flags represent the ideas and principles Salt Lakers know as core tenets — belonging and acceptance, or better stated: diversity, equity, inclusion,” she said.

But of course: “The new flags would not replace the city’s primary flag, which was adopted in 2020,” KSL reported.

Not that these are anywhere near as evil as the “segregation academies” adopted in the South after the federal government had the temerity to enforce integration and equality under the law — ostensibly “private” schools that could still segregate until a later Supreme Court decision applied Brown v. Board of Education to all schools, but which were funded by the community and, in some cases, governments as a workaround and were basically public to white students — but the principle and the motivating spirit is the same: If the government stops you from divisive social policies, don’t listen, don’t learn, find loopholes.

Have 60 flags, while you’re at it. Just make sure none have a cross on it. And a Star of David? Burn that thing, lest the local Islamic community see it. (Crescent and star flags are OK for right now, just so long as Muslims keep voting Democrat. Once they stray off the plantation, hoist the Charlie Hebdo flag high.)

This is all quite silly, doubly so when you consider these are light blue cities in dark red states where a small group of Karens with “Coexist” bumper-sticker-bedecked Subarus have decided they can’t coexist with the law, so they’re making a mockery of it. That’s how sacred they believe these flags to be — and what we can expect as the wave of woke crests and rolls back into to the ocean.

Mark my words: Just as the South had segregation academies, the lefty enclaves will eventually have 23 official city flags, 22 of them celebrating sin and one of them being the actual flag.

The latter may seem trivial compared to the former — but if you think politico-sponsored mockery of equality under the law is bad, just wait until you see where bureaucratic mockery of God takes us. This is just one of the sillier symptoms of a deadly disease upon the American body politic.

Come to think of it, if we can stop the metastasis by removing the nose, maybe there’s hope. Keep those sharp objects around after all, my Boise and Salt Lake City peeps. Just don’t let your lawmakers near you with them.

