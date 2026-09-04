Two suspects were arrested for the murder of rock band keyboardist Jonathan Meléndez and several others, including his wife and child, according to a social media post from Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum.

“In a joint operation by Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México, Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana, and Policía Ciudad de México, two men were arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the homicide of four people,” the Facebook post, translated from Spanish, read.

“Among the victims is a pregnant woman and a minor. The incidents occurred yesterday in Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico,” the message continued.

“Investigations established that one of the arrested individuals was a partner of one of the victims. He allegedly took advantage of that trust to break into the residence.

“The coordination between the authorities of the State of Mexico, Mexico City, and the Government of Mexico allowed for the location and arrest of both suspects in less than 12 hours.

“In the face of a crime of this magnitude, the authorities acted immediately and in a coordinated manner,” the statement concluded. “The two suspects are already in custody and will be turned over to justice.”

The post included photos of the suspects with their eyes blacked out.

Have you ever been to Mexico? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 45% (14 Votes) No: 55% (17 Votes)

Meléndez, 38, who served as the keyboardist for “Camilo Séptimo,” was killed, along with his 3-year-old daughter, his pregnant wife, and a “domestic worker,” Billboard reported.

In addition to discovering the four bodies, authorities found a six-year-old child in the apartment who was unharmed.

“The victims, a 38-year-old male, music producer and songwriter identified by the initials J.S.M.O., his 35-year-old pregnant wife, their 3-year-old daughter, and a 21-year-old female,” law enforcement said in a report. “Even a dog, the family pet, was found tied up.”

“It is indeed a very sad, truly deplorable situation,” the president said during a news conference.

“Arrests have already been made, and the cause is known: a dispute the family had with another family — something that even appeared in the media,” she added. “Support is being provided to the families.”

Meléndez’s band members gave a statement to Billboard Español Wednesday, offering condolences and bidding farewell to “Honas,” which was Melendez’s nickname.

“We will always remember Honas with immense love and gratitude,” the statement read. “Today we honor and celebrate his life, his music, his light and the time shared with those of us fortunate enough to know him and walk the path alongside him.”

Meléndez also reportedly served as a songwriter and producer for the band and was one of three official members since it was founded in 2013.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.