Two Suspects Arrested in 'Heartless' Parking Lot Murder of 78-Year-Old Man

In the middle of the day, Uken Cummings, 78, was murdered outside a CVS Pharmacy in Orlando, Florida. The murderers have been arrested and charged.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that on Sunday afternoon, police received a call about a shooting at a CVS.

When law enforcement arrived they found Cummings shot in the parking lot. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The police discovered that Cummings had gone to CVS to pick up his medication. When he was returning to his car, two suspects shot him, took his keys and stole his car.

When they backed up Cummings’ car — a Mercedes — they ran over him.

Sheriff John Mina called the suspects “heartless murderers.”

“To the senseless killers who senselessly ripped this man from his family, we’re coming for you,” Mina said, WESH reported.

Through video surveillance, the police were able to watch the crime, identify the suspects and apprehend them.

Those two suspects were found and arrested Thursday morning.

Javonne Marece White, 19, and Jasmine Yvonne Munro, 25, are now facing charges of felony first-degree murder and carjacking, according to WESH.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a video of White and Munro being taken into custody.

ARRESTED: Javonne White and Jasmine Munro, for the 1/30 murder of 78-year-old Uken Cummings. Thanks to the unrelenting work of detectives and deputies, both are charged with First Degree Murder and Carjacking. pic.twitter.com/DqcnYYEH7D — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 3, 2022

Cummings’ family is grieving, and his son commented to WESH.

“He was a hard-working man. He was retired,” Cummings’ son said. “He was a father, a brother, a grandfather. He didn’t deserve this at all.”

“We’re people who don’t bother anybody. I don’t understand how any of this happened,” he added. “It’s bad, man, and I know for people, the elderly like that, it makes them not want to come out at all, and that’s no way to live. It’s senseless.”

White and Munro are being held on bond and will likely go before a judge later Thursday.

Police believe there may have been one more person involved in the incident who has not yet been caught.

