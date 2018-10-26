Two More Suspicious Packages Located, Total Rises to 12

The total of suspicious packages carrying what appeared to be pipe bombs sent to public figures has risen to 12.

The two most recent recipients are Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to ABC News.

Both of those packages were found and intercepted before being delivered.

The package meant for Booker was found on Friday morning near Opa-locka in South Florida and the one addressed to Clapper was found at a United States Postal Service office in New York City, sources told ABC.

The NYPD announced that the package had been “safely removed” from the post office in midtown Manhattan shortly after 9 a.m. local time.

Update: The package has been safely removed from the @USPS Office on West 52 St. Expect a heavy police presence and residual traffic in the area as we continue our investigation with our law enforcement partners. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 26, 2018

A statement from Bill Sweeney, the assistant director of FBI’s New York field office, said there is an army of agents “fully engaged” in the probe.

“This is a nationwide investigation involving multiple jurisdictions coast to coast,” Sweeney told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

A suspect in Florida was taken into custody early on Friday in relation to the attempted mail bombings, ABC reported.

The packages, containing what appeared to be pipe bombs, were sent to top Democratic politicians, as well as top intelligence figures.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, confirmed via Twitter on Friday morning that the suspect is in custody.

“We can confirm one person is in custody,” she tweeted. “We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET.”

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

Law enforcement confirmed to ABC that the suspect, now identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, Jr. of Aventura, Florida, was tracked down by his mobile phone which was retrieved along with a computer and other devices.

He was reportedly arrested in Plantation, which is about 20 miles away from his home address.

CNN has also reported that the suspect has ties to New York and a criminal history.

