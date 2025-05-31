Two Teenagers Found Shot Dead in Arizona National Forest

Sheriff’s officials in Arizona are investigating the deaths of two high school students found in a national forest outside Phoenix after they failed to return from a Memorial Day camping trip.

Both had died from gunshot wounds, according to KNXV-TV, which cited the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

And both were being mourned by their families and their school community.

Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, was described by her mother in a message to KNXV-TV as “a bright light in this world who loved every single person she met and had an unusual ability to make every person she met feel special and loved. She was a friend to many and a beloved daughter. She lived life in a big way and was always up for an adventure.”

The other teen has been identified by family and friends as 17-year-old Evan Clark.

In an interview with KSAZ-TV, a co-worker of Clark’s called the deaths a “tragedy.”

“You just cherish all the memories and the laughs,” the co-worker said. “His life was cut very short, and so was Pandora’s. They were very young, and it was just so sudden and a tragedy that you wouldn’t even imagine.”

A classmate of Clark’s told the station “it doesn’t really feel real.”

“I was just in class with him, not even a week ago,” the classmate said.

A report from the station is below.

MCSO is investigating after two Valley teens were found dead Tuesday morning off State Route 87, between Mesa and Payson. STORY: https://t.co/bfN4yPDPIo pic.twitter.com/AmRhcKyiJR — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) May 30, 2025

According to KNXV-TV, the bodies were discovered Tuesday in Tonto National Forest, a remote area with rough terrain northwest of Phoenix.

“At this time, our focus is on conducting a comprehensive and meticulous investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, according to KNXV-TV.

“We are coordinating closely with our law enforcement partners and ask for patience and respect for the investigative process as we work through the facts.”

According to KNXV-TV, the principal of Arcadia High School in Phoenix sent a letter to the school community about the teens’ deaths. The school’s principal said counseling services would be available for students who needed them.

The school year ended last week, according to the station.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is appealing to the public for help in the case.

