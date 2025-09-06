Share
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro speaks at a press conference about the murder of Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym at the U.S. Attorney's Office on Sept. 5, 2025.
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro speaks at a press conference about the murder of Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym at the U.S. Attorney's Office on Sept. 5, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Two Teens Arrested in Murder of Republican Congressional Intern

 By Ole Braatelien  September 6, 2025 at 12:30pm
Two teens were arrested for allegedly murdering a Capitol Hill intern in June, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Friday.

Although both are 17 years old, Jailen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr. were charged as adults with first-degree murder while armed, Pirro said at a Washington, D.C. news conference.

A third suspect is still at large.

“Eric didn’t deserve to be gunned down, and the system failed him, the system that felt that juveniles needed to be coddled,” Pirro said.

On June 30, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was shot to death in D.C., according to WTTG-TV.

Three suspects had exited a stolen car and started shooting at two young men on bicycles, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The men on bikes were reportedly from an “opposition neighborhood.”

Although the bullets weren’t meant for him, Tarpinian-Jachym was fatally hit. He later died at the hospital, according to WTTG-TV.

A woman and her 16-year-old son were also hit but survived.

“Eric was a good, smart Republican. Quite frankly, somebody in Congress should introduce a bill called the Eric Jachym Act that works on increasing police support in D.C, and Congress can do that,” friend Phillip Petersen told WTTG-TV.

Tarpinian-Jachym had been interning with Kansas Republican Rep. Ron Estes.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile. We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country,” Estes said.

Tarpinian-Jachym was a senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he was majoring in finance and minoring in political science, according to The Washington Post.

“Eric, you didn’t die in vain,” his mother, Tamara, said. “If we would’ve known the city was so dangerous, we wouldn’t have let him go.”

But President Donald Trump’s D.C. crime crackdown has given her hope, the Post reported.

“Hope that my son won’t just be a statistic. And hope that these changes will mean no other innocent people will get shot,” she said.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




