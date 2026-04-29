Two Trump Would-Be Assassins Have at Least One Thing in Common: Ukraine Obsession

An unearthed Bluesky account believed to have belonged to suspected White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooter Cole Allen shows he was a fervent supporter of Ukraine, a fixation he shared with another would-be assassin of President Donald Trump.

Allen — a 31-year-old California teacher who had reportedly called Trump a “sociopathic mob boss” on the left-leaning social media platform — faces a pair of preliminary criminal charges after he opened fire at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the dinner featuring the president was taking place.

The suspect affirmed his “support for Ukraine” in his alleged Bluesky bio, according to a screenshot shared on X by former Republican National Committee rapid response director Steve Guest.

“Hi! I’m a random California guy with posts about American politics, support for Ukraine, and observations of small creatures,” states the bio of a now-suspended account — identifying as “coldForce” — on the platform. The account was Allen’s, The Post Millennial reported, citing an anonymous senior government official.

The account’s user called Vice President JD Vance a “piece of shit” in response to a clip of Vance saying he was proud of the Trump administration for ceasing aid to Ukraine, according to a screenshot shared on X by Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet. The vice president was also present at the dinner where Allen had fired multiple shots.

Cole Allen, the gunman from last night’s WH Correspondents Dinner, maintained an active online presence, especially on the leftwing social media platform Bluesky where he went by the handle https://t.co/bpKnhC8M5a with multiple references violence and guns. In one post he calls… pic.twitter.com/mvFBE0FAl7 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 26, 2026

“[H]e’s proud that we don’t uphold our commitments,” the account allegedly belonging to Allen said in the same derogatory post hitting Vance for his stance on sending taxpayer money to the war-torn Eastern European nation.

Likewise, Ryan Routh, the middle-aged man who attempted to assassinate Trump — then the Republican presidential nominee — at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Sept. 15, 2024, was also an avowed fanatical supporter of Ukraine.

“I AM WILLING TO FLY TO KRAKOW AND GO TO THE BORDER OF UKRAINE TO VOLUNTEER AND FIGHT AND DIE,” Routh, who was sentenced to a life imprisonment in February, wrote in a 2022 post to Twitter, The New York Times reported.

In fact, Routh was such a die-hard supporter of the country that Ukraine’s foreign legion even took the step of vocally disavowing him and slamming his ideas as “delusional.”

Oleksandr Shaguri, a representative from the legion, told CNN at the time the eventual would-be assassin reached out to the military unit several times but was continually rebuffed.

“He [Routh] was offering us large numbers of recruits from different countries but it was obvious to us his offers were not realistic. We didn’t even answer, there was nothing to answer to,” Shaguri told the outlet in September 2024. “He was never part of the Legion and didn’t cooperate with us in any way.”

Routh said in a 2023 interview with The New York Times — conducted over a year before he tried to kill Trump in Florida — he spent multiple months of 2022 in Ukraine.

He also told the outlet he was looking to recruit Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban for his purported pro-Ukraine effort, claiming dozens were interested. The then-57-year-old added he was planning to transport the purported soldiers from the Middle East and South Asia to Eastern Europe.

Furthermore, the Department of Justice in April 2025 alleged Routh tried to obtain rockets from a person he thought was Ukrainian in order to use them to shoot down Trump’s personal plane.

“[S]end me an rpg [rocket propelled grenade] or stinger and I will see what we can do … [Trump] is not good for Ukraine,” Routh told the individual, according to the agency.

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