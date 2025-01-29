Two Trump-Endorsed Congressional Candidates Score Victories in Special Election Primaries

Two Republicans, who are seeking to fill vacancies in the House and who were endorsed by President Donald Trump, have been called the winners in GOP primaries held Tuesday in Florida.

According to the Associated Press, state Sen. Randy Fine will win the primary in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which was held by National Security advisor Mike Waltz before he joined the Trump administration.

Over in the 1st Congressional District, which had been represented by Republican Matt Gaetz before he resigned last year after being nominated for Attorney General, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will win, the AP called.

“This victory isn’t mine. It is Donald Trump’s,” Fine said after the election.

“It is first electoral win since Nov. 5. And Republicans overwhelmingly showed they remain committed to his agenda. And I can promise him — and every voter — no one will be more committed to his success than me. I’m ready to go,” he said.

Fine and Patronis now advance to the April 1 general election to fill the two seats, according to CNN.

Fine will face Democrat Josh Weil, a teacher; Patronis will face Democrat Gay Valimont, who lost in the November contest to Gaetz.

Thank you! Excited to work together to ensure a HUGE victory on April 1! https://t.co/1sizPAnHc9 — Senator Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) January 29, 2025

Will the Republican majority in the House be able to push the Trump agenda? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (288 Votes) No: 2% (5 Votes)

In endorsing Fine, Trump called him an “America First Patriot” in a post on Truth Social.

“A highly successful, Harvard educated businessman, and greatly respected State Legislator, Randy has been a tremendous Voice for MAGA,” Trump wrote.

“In Congress, Randy will be an incredible fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

In his Truth Social post endorsing Patronis, Trump wrote, “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN.”

“Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshall for the Great State of Florida, is running an incredible Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District! A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA,” Trump wrote.

“As your next Congressman, Jimmy will work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Secure our Border, Strengthen our Brave Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Mr. President, it’s the honor of a lifetime to represent and fight for the people of NWFL! I am so excited to go to Washington to FIGHT FOR YOU! Time to use common sense to FIX THIS COUNTRY. https://t.co/7CYcgVE0CE — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) January 29, 2025

CNN wrote that Fine and Patronis are expected to win in districts that are heavily Republican, which would bring the House Republican total to 220 against 215 Democrats.

The House will lose one more Republican when Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York resigns to assume her post as ambassador to the United Nations.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.