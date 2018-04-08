The Western Journal

Media Watch Politics
Two Trump-Supporting Black Women Reportedly Deemed ‘Unsafe to Community’ by Facebook

By Becky Loggia
April 8, 2018 at 9:25am

More than 3 years after creating a Facebook page to express their conservative views, the Donald Trump-supporting duo “Diamond and Silk” has been deemed by the social media giant to be “unsafe to the community.”

For months, the popular social media personalities — whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway (Diamond) and Rochelle Hardaway (Silk) — noticed that the reach of their posts on Facebook were reduced significantly.

Since September 2017, Hardaway and Hardaway had been communicating with Facebook to figure out why this was the case. Finally, it appears that they have an answer.

In a Friday Facebook post, the biological sisters explained to their followers what was going on.

“Diamond And Silk have been corresponding since September 7, 2017, with Facebook (owned by Mark Zuckerberg), about their bias censorship and discrimination against D&S brand page,” they wrote,” before revealing the “bogus” explanation Facebook came up with to answer their inquiries.

“Finally after several emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, lies, and giving us the run around, Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage,” their post read. 

“The (Facebook) Policy team has come to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community,” Facebook reportedly told the duo.

Facebook’s ruling is not likely to change, the conservative personalities said, as the social media giant told them that the “decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way.”

But Diamond and Silk are not giving up without a fight. In their post, they posed several questions to Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

First, they asked, “What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the President Donald J. Trump?”

They went on to note that their Facebook page has existed since December 2014, but it was only recently that Facebook ramped up its throttling efforts. “(W)hen exactly did the content and the brand become unsafe to the community?” they asked.

Diamond and Silk also wanted to know exactly what content on their page was deemed by Facebook to be “unsafe.”

RELATED: State Department Implements Brand New Social Media Policy For Visa Applicants

Moreover, “If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available?” they asked. “Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach.”

The pair then characterized Facebook’s actions as “deliberate bias censorship and discrimination,” in addition to calling the social media platform’s tactics “unacceptable.”

It’s hardly the first time Facebook has been accused of censoring conservatives. In fact, a recent analysis conducted by The Western Journal revealed that Facebook’s much-publicized demotion of publishers’ content in users’ news feeds has negatively impacted conservative-leaning publishers significantly more than liberal-leaning outlets.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

By: Becky Loggia on April 8, 2018 at 9:25am

