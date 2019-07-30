Two TSA Officers Suspended for Allegedly Hanging Stuffed Gorillas in ‘Racially Charged, Disturbing Display’

Two Transportation Security Administration officers have been placed on leave following the discovery of a “racially charged, disturbing display” at Miami International Airport.

A group of three TSA officers found two stuffed gorillas tied together, attached to a noose and hanging in a TSA workstation on July 21, according to CNN.

2 @TSA Officers placed on administrative leave after two gorillas with a noose were discovered in a TSA work station at #MIA July 21st. More on @WPLGLocal10 #Local10atNoon pic.twitter.com/0VupP10Sdr — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 30, 2019

In the wake of the incident, TSA has begun an internal investigation and issued a statement.

TRENDING: Video Shows Disgusted Baltimore Mayor Complaining ‘You Can Smell the Dead Animals’ in City

“TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions,” TSA spokeswoman Jenny Burke said.

One TSA employee told CNN that the display was hanging from a “pole right in the center of the TSA workstation located underneath the airport where passengers’ checked luggage is screened before being placed on aircraft.”

The agency removed the display “immediately,” CNN reported.

In an email obtained by the network, TSA acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell instructed other agency officials to “think about other information that should go out to all offices.”

Are you concerned about the TSA display? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 24% (30 Votes) 76% (93 Votes)

Darby Lajoye, TSA executive assistant administrator for security operations, wrote in a separate email that the display “cuts at the very core of who we are and what we stand for as an agency. TSA has zero tolerance for acts like this.”

The officers who found the display initially attempted to resolve the issue internally, but as one employee said, their manager “tried to downplay the noose and gorilla display, saying it wasn’t racist, it was just a joke.”

One officer noted that the manager’s tepid reaction only compounded the employees’ frustration.

Despite the agency’s response, some Miami employees are unsatisfied.

“The mood now at the airport is people are upset this hasn’t been properly taken care of yet. We want everybody held accountable for what they have done,” one told CNN.

RELATED: Bizarre Plane Crash Kills 10 in Texas, FAA Investigating

“We have already ordered an independent investigation and all individuals potentially involved have been placed on Administrative leave while the investigation is underway,” Lajoye’s email stated.

TSA had not released the names of the officers placed on leave.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.