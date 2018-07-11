SECTIONS
World News
Print

Two US Destroyers Run Gauntlet in Show of Strength Against China

By Randy DeSoto
July 11, 2018 at 4:14pm
Print

The U.S. Navy sent two guided-missile destroyers through the Taiwan Strait this week as a show of force against China, which has been flexing its military muscle against Taiwan recently.

On Sunday, the destroyers USS Mustin and USS Benfold made their way through the 100-mile-wide strait that separates mainland China from Taiwan on Sunday, according to Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Logan.

“U.S. Navy ships will sometimes transit between the South China Sea and the East China Sea via the Taiwan Strait and have done so for many years,” Logan said.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the last time Navy ships sailed through the strait was July 2017, when a single destroyer — the USS John S. McCain — made the passage.

TRENDING: Fox News Host Cancels Live Show After Feeling ‘Threatened’ by SCOTUS Protesters

The transit takes place as the U.S.-led Rimpac is underway.

The biennial international military exercise involves forces from 25 nations.

“The exercises will see activities by 45 surface ships and submarines, 17 national land forces, more than 200 aircraft, and 25,000 military personnel,” according to the Beacon. “Forces from Israel, Vietnam and Sri Lanka are taking part in Rimpac for the first time.”

The purpose of the exercise is to ensure the safety of the major sea lanes.

Should the U.S. conduct naval operations near China?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Rimpac is not only the world’s largest international maritime exercise, it also shows that like-minded nations who value a free and open Indo-Pacific want this opportunity to improve our cooperation with each other,” said Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

In May, the Pentagon rescinded an invitation for China to participate in the exercise, citing the Asian nation’s aggressive moves in the South China Sea.

China had participated in the previous three Rimpacs.

DOD officials told The Wall Street Journal at the time that the decision is “an initial response” to China’s militarization of the islands in the South China Sea, which are positioned near sea lanes used to transit more than $5 trillion in goods annually.

“We have strong evidence that China has deployed anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missile systems, and electronic jammers to contested features in the Spratly Islands region of the South China Sea,” said Logan. “China’s landing of a bomber aircraft at Woody Island has also raised tensions.”

RELATED: Chinese General Trades Barbs with General Mattis as Tensions Rise in South China Sea

In May, Chinese air force H-6 bombers, surveillance aircraft, and Su-35 fighter jets circled Taiwan in exercises, according to the Beacon.

Taiwan, which is known as the Republic of China, formed in 1949 after forces under communist leader Mao Zedong gained control of the mainland following a civil war.

China does not recognize the independence of Taiwan, considering it a breakaway province.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act requires the U.S. to supply military arms to the island and defend it in the event of a military attack by China.

The Associated Press reported that the Chinese state-run newspaper — the Global Times — accused the U.S. of engaging in a “psychological game” by sending destroyers through the Taiwan Strait this week.

“We have expressed our concerns to the U.S. side on this,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. “It must be pointed out that the Taiwan question bears on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and it is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."

Tags: China, Taiwan, U.S. Navy

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Gowdy Asks Strzok First Question, Then All Hell Breaks Loose

Jack Davis

Melania Trump made grand fashion statements at the SCOTUS announcement.

Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

Erin Coates

Brett Kavanaugh and Rod RosensteinChip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Unusual Request, Rosenstein Tasks Federal Prosecutors To Look into Kavanaugh Paper Trail

Jack Davis

North Korea and United States leaders agree on their dislike of fake news outlets.

North Korean Official Cracks Fake News Joke Aimed at CNN, NBC

Randy DeSoto

The US Navy destroyer USS MustinUS Navy

Two US Destroyers Run Gauntlet in Show of Strength Against China

Rebekah Baker

Stormy Daniels led by police officer in handcuffs

Breaking: Stormy Daniels Arrested for Sex Crime with Undercover Officer

Chris Agee

Temporary detention center for illegal underage immigrants in Tornillo, Texas,HERIKA MARTINEZ / Getty Images

DNA Tests Make Strong Case for Child Trafficking Claims at Border

Randy DeSoto

Alan Dershowitz makes a case against impeaching Trump on MSNBC's "Hardball."Photo via Screenshot/ YouTube/ MSNBC

Dershowitz: ‘Kavanaugh is 100% Correct,’ President Should Not Be Criminally Prosecuted

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.