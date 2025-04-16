Share
Two US Service Members Killed Near Southern Border

 By Jack Davis  April 16, 2025 at 9:15am
Two service members have been killed along America’s Southern Border.

The incident was announced in a post on X by U.S. Northern Command on behalf of Joint Task Force-Southern Border.

The service members were involved in a crash that took place at about 8:50 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the post said.

Two service members were killed while a third was hospitalized in serious condition, the post said.

Circumstances of the crash were not released in the post, except to say the incident took place near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The names of those involved were not released.

According to KTSM-TV, the crash took place along New Mexico Highway 9.



Firefighters responded to the crash near the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station shortly before 10 a.m.

In March, U.S. Northern Command announced the creation of the Joint Task Force-Southern Border “to tactically synchronize Department of Defense (DOD) efforts to secure and seal the southern border.”

A report from The New York Times, which cited a source it did not name, said that the three service members involved in the crash were Marines.

The Times noted that about 9,000 troops are stationed along the Southern Border.

Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico issued a statement concerning the crash, according to KFOX-TV.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two service members today near Santa Teresa,” he said.

“My thoughts are with their families, loved ones, and fellow service members during this difficult time,” he said.

“With the recent deployments to and the new mission at the Southern border, we must fully review the circumstances surrounding this incident. We owe it to them—and all who serve—to ensure their safety is never compromised,” he said.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




