TX AG Ken Paxton Says He Knows '100%' Democrats Cheat, Tells Tucker Stop Looking at Machines

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave an explosive interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday in which he discussed alleged voter fraud.

During the roughly 47-minute exchange posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Paxton blasted mail-in voting.

“For anybody that cares about democracy, whether you are Republican or a Democrat, that should be the number one thing,” Paxton stated regarding the use of mail-in ballots.

He went on the comment about media suppression when discussing voting fraud and claimed, “There is a reason they don’t want us talking about it.”

“I don’t think there is a more important issue,” the attorney general stated.

Carlson asked Paxton about potential voting machine fraud, and Paxton noted he has tried to look into it, but has never seen any proof.

However, Paxton stated it is different with mail-in ballots.

“I do know 100 percent, that they cheat with mail-in ballots,” he claimed. “I know that for a fact and we have prosecuted people for that.”

Paxton went on to state why he believes potential voting fraud, in the form of mail-in ballots, is the biggest issue we currently face as a society.

While citing immigration as an example, he noted, “all those other issues will be affected by whether we have real elections that we can trust.”

The interview with Carlson was Paxton’s first one since being acquitted on 16 articles of impeachment on Saturday.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake praised Paxton in an X post for his comments.

God Bless you, AG @KenPaxtonTX! You are one of the most important fighters in the effort to save America! Thanks for prosecuting election fraud. It is THE issue of our time.

“God Bless you, AG @KenPaxtonTX! You are one of the most important fighters in the effort to save America!

“Thanks for prosecuting election fraud. It is THE issue of our time,” Lake concluded.

Lake lost the 2022 race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but has been battling it out in court over allegations of malfunctioning election systems and improper signature verification of early voters’ ballots.

