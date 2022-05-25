Share
TX School Gunman Killed Hero Girl as She Tried to Dial 911, Killed 19 4th-Graders All in Same Classroom

 By Jack Davis  May 25, 2022 at 8:17am
As death stared Amerie Jo Garza in the face Tuesday, the 10-year-old tried to call for help — and became one of 19 children in her fourth-grade class to die.

All of the children killed in Tuesday’s attack were in the same fourth-grade class at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, authorities said, according to The Associated Press.

The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed in a gun battle after law enforcement broke into the classroom.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Berlina Irene Arreola, Amerie’s grandmother, said Ramos told the class, “You’re going to die.”

The girl acted, according to her grandmother.

“And she had her phone and she called 911. And instead of grabbing it and breaking it or taking it from her, he shot her. She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend was covered in her blood,” Arreola said, relaying what she said she had been told by authorities and survivors of the shooting.

“My Grand Daughter was shot and killed for trying to call 911, she died a Hero trying to get help for her and her fellow classmates,” Arreola wrote in a text message to the Daily Beast.

Both teachers in the room — Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia — were shot and killed, the outlet reported.

Amerie Jo’s father wrote about her on Facebook and shared a message for all families, according to Sky News.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above,” Angel Garza wrote.

“Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them.

“I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

“I was in kind of in shock,” he said when he first heard she was a victim, according to The New York Times.

Then he went through his pictures of her.

“That’s when I kind of had the release,” he said. “I started crying and started mourning,”

Arreola told the Daily Beast her granddaughter “was just super-outgoing. She had a generous heart.”

“She was always there to lend anybody a helping hand. She was very quick to be a teacher’s pet. She had just gotten her award today for A-B Honor Roll,” Arreola said. “She was very smart and she was looking forward to making a life for herself.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




