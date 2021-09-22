Texans are doing the job America won’t do. At least, what the Biden administration won’t do.

The state Department of Public Safety and the National Guard used hundreds of state-owned vehicles — most of them apparently SUVs — to create a barrier to help stop the surge of illegal immigrants into Texas, according to the KXAS-TV in Fort Worth.

Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that Texas must use “unprecedented” measures to stop the influx. The SUV barrier appeared outside Del Rio, where about 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, have entered the U.S. from Mexico in recent days.

“They have created a steel barrier preventing people from being able to cross the border,” the Republican said, according to KXAS.

“One day there were countless people coming across the border, then the DPS put up all these DPS vehicles, and suddenly, in an instant, people stopped crossing the border in this location,” he said. “That strategy is working.”

Abbott was critical of the Biden administration for not securing the border and said Texas is putting up $2 billion more for border protection, The Washington Post said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico. The “steel wall” of vehicles was meant to stop migrants from crossing the dam, he said. https://t.co/KhAiBR8P2P — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 22, 2021

“When you have an administration that is not enforcing the law in this country, when you have an administration that has abandoned any pretense of securing the border and securing our sovereignty, you see the onrush of people like what we saw walking across this dam that is right behind me,” the governor said in Val Verde County, according to KTVT-TV in Dallas.

Initially, there were 14,600 Haitians in Del Rio, according to Abbott, the number eventually declining to about 8,600.

The Daily Mail, citing a Department of Homeland Security source, said 1,083 of them had been returned to Haiti and more deportation flights were scheduled Wednesday.

Up to 5,000 Haitians were released into the United States, Abbott said. That’s contrary to a Biden administration pledge to prohibit Haitian entry into the U.S. from Mexico.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a Monday news conference, according to The Associated Press.

Despite the statement that the migrants would immediately be deported, many were released and told to report to an immigration office within 60 days, according to Abbott.

Of course.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s desire to project a kinder-gentler image regarding immigration (especially against the profile of its villain, former President Donald Trump) hit a snag with pictures of Border Patrol agents on horseback using whips to round up migrants — according to many establishment media outlets, at least.

The “whips” were actually long reins on the horses.

HORSE LESSON FOR NOVICES: The horse-mounted Border Patrol guys down in Del Rio are riding “western” style so they are using what’s known as a “split rein” to control the horse. It’s where the reins are attached to the bit but aren’t attached to each other. (1) — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) September 20, 2021

But image is everything with some people, and some Democrats were aghast that while their party is in charge, border agents could be seen acting like … acting like … well, Republicans or something.

Actually, border agents were just doing their jobs, using horses, long known to law enforcement as effective in crowd control.

And nobody was being whipped.

Except the sovereignty of the nation.

Republicans, by the way, expressed some sympathy toward the Haitians, according to the Daily Mail, because the migrants were led to believe they would receive asylum in the U.S.

And why not?

In May, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Haitians could receive Temporary Protected Status in the country, meaning they wouldn’t be deported and could apply for authorization to work.

In July, Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, and in August, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti killed some 2,000 people.

Late last week, 12,000 migrants showed up at Del Rio; some had been refugees in Brazil and Chile following a 2010 earthquake.

On Monday, the Biden administration said they couldn’t come in. Some were deported, but by Wednesday — no surprise — there were reports that thousands had been released into the U.S.

The great tragedy of U.S. immigration policy — such as it is — is its ongoing inconsistency. Obey our laws, we say, but if we need Democratic votes, or cheap labor, or whatever, we can always (wink, wink) make some special arrangements.

Oh, and no matter what the Biden crew says, it’s always wise to trust your lyin’ eyes.

That’s just what Abbott’s people did.

Which is why they created a steel barrier to protect the southern border.

Thank you, Texas. Well done.

