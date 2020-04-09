SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Tyler Perry Pays for Seniors' and High-Risk Shoppers' Groceries at Over 70 Grocery Stores

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 9, 2020 at 9:38am
Print

Buying someone’s groceries is a very generous thing to do. Whether it’s because someone is struggling to foot the bill or just out of sheer kindness, it’s not an uncommon gesture, and it’s one we may have even seen ourselves or been the recipients of.

But paying for groceries across 73 stores? That’s more than just an act of kindness.

When early shoppers at 29 Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana and 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta lined up to pay for their groceries on April 8, they had no idea what was in store.

Since early hours at many grocery stores are now reserved for the elderly and immunocompromised, the patrons lining up were considered “high-risk” shoppers — and someone was looking out for them.

TRENDING: Nurse's Viral Video on Hospital's Mask Shortage Was a Complete Lie - And the Media Fell for It

When it came time to pay for their items, they were told that they’d been covered. No name was given, they were simply told that an “Atlanta Angel” had paid for their haul.

“So your groceries are free,” one of the shoppers at an Atlanta Kroger was told by the store manager, according to WXIA-TV. “An Atlanta Angel is giving you your groceries.”

While shoppers in Atlanta and Louisiana were thrilled by the unexpected gesture, speculation about the donor’s identity began to circulate. Eventually, that Atlanta Angel was named.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” a Kroger corporate affairs manager, Felix B. Turner, told WXIA-TV.

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

Photos of the elated recipients were shared online, and the joy has been contagious.

RELATED: Owner Removes $3,714 Worth of Bills from Walls To Give to Unemployed Staff

“CONFIRMED: Tyler Perry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area Kroger stores this morning,” Brendan Keefe of 11Alive shared on Facebook on Wednesday. “Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks! He wanted to be known only as Atlanta Angel.”

Winn-Dixie’s Facebook page recognized the celebrity’s kindness as well.

“Thank you to our friend Tyler Perry for paying it forward by purchasing groceries for elderly and high-risk #WinnDixie customers shopping at Louisiana stores this morning,” it shared. “Winn-Dixie applauds your love for community and sincere generosity.”

Kroger also thanked Perry for reaching out to the needy through their stores.

“Tyler Perry paid it forward and purchased groceries for nearly 3,000 senior shoppers today at Kroger stores across Atlanta,” Kroger shared on its Facebook page. “You can see how much this means by the look on their faces. Thank you, Tyler, for your generosity!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Owner Removes $3,714 Worth of Bills from Walls To Give to Unemployed Staff
Two Farmers Paint Their Cow and Stage 'Tiger King' Photo Shoot
Tyler Perry Pays for Seniors' and High-Risk Shoppers' Groceries at Over 70 Grocery Stores
Emotional Reunion Between Husband and Wife of 63 Years After His Release from Nursing Home Lockdown
Andrea Bocelli Will Give Solo Performance at Cathedral of Milan To Be Streamed Live on Easter
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×