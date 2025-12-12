Tyler Robinson Accused of Sending 'Mocking' Message with His Choice of Tie in First Court Appearance

Share
Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering conservative Charlie Kirk, shows a smile during a hearing in Provo, Utah, on Dec. 11, 2025.
 By Randy DeSoto  December 12, 2025 at 11:51am
Tyler Robinson — the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk — made his first court appearance in person on Thursday, and his clothing choice drew attention on social media.

The colors of the plaid tie he wore matched those of the transgender flag.

Robinson reportedly was in a relationship with his transgender roommate, Lance Twiggs.

Following the Sept. 10 shooting of Kirk at a Utah Valley University Turning Point USA event, Robinson texted Twiggs that he shot the conservative leader because, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” according to Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray.

“I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you,” he added.

“You are all I worry about love,” Robinson wrote.

Several responded on social media to Robinson’s tie choice for his courtroom appearance.

“Tyler Robinson is mocking half the country. Look at the colors of the tie he explicitly chose. A nod to his transgender bf?” one wrote.

Another posted, “Charlie Kirks Assassin Tyler Robinson just so happened to pick the colors of the Trans Flag for his tie. But yea, keep telling me it’s not him. By the way, this is why he should not have been able to wear street clothes. This message is very clear.”

And another added, “Tyler Robinson signaling in front of the judge with his color coordinating with the trans flag. He has zero regard for another human’s life. Throw them in there forever. Courtrooms aren’t fashion runways to show off your beliefs.”

Robinson also appeared to smirk during the hearing, which was focused on whether cameras would be allowed in the criminal trial when it occurs.

“The most chilling aspect for many people watching this trial is likely to be the demeanor of the defendant,” legal expert Jonathan Turley told Fox News on Thursday.

“People who are responsible for these types of heinous crimes often do have this detachment from the gravity of what they’re accused of doing. You don’t commit crimes like this if you are weighted down heavily with the moral implications, at least in most cases,” he added.

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, told Fox News on Thursday that she wants cameras in the courtroom during the trial.

“This was a murder case. My husband was murdered; he did not die in a car accident,” she said. “I ask every day all different types of questions because I want nothing more than justice.”

