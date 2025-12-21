Tyler Robinson, the man police say murdered conservative icon Charlie Kirk, allegedly referenced the attack in online messages not long after the shooting, according to a report.

The communications were sent on the morning of Sept. 10, approximately 80 minutes after Kirk was shot during a public event in Orem, Utah.

Earlier that morning, Robinson had been engaged in casual conversations on the Discord social media platform with a person described as a friend, The Washington Post reported.

Those early exchanges reportedly involved routine chatter, including discussion of the outcome of an online word puzzle game.

Investigators allege that Robinson later made his way to the Utah Valley University campus.

Kirk was scheduled to speak outdoors at a Turning Point USA event being held at the university.

During that appearance, Kirk was shot and died from his injuries.

Roughly 80 minutes after the shooting, Robinson allegedly sent another message to the same Discord contact asking, “you see this news?????”

Additional messages allegedly followed in which Robinson commented on Utah receiving national attention and referenced Kirk by name.

According to digital records reviewed by The Washington Post, Robinson also wrote that Kirk had been reported dead and mentioned that the footage of the incident “looks BAD.”

Later in the day, Robinson reportedly joined a Discord voice chat with two other friends.

During that conversation, Robinson asked whether the others were aware of the shooting, the Post reported.

One of the friends later recalled Robinson stating that Kirk had been seriously wounded and expressing confidence that he had died.

The Post granted Robinson’s friends anonymity.

In an apparent confession, even later in the day, Ronsinson allegedly wrote to his roommate, “I had enough of [Charlie Kirk’s] hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Investigators say Robinson arrived at Utah Valley University at 8:29 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 10, driving a gray Dodge Challenger dressed in a maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, light-colored shoes, and a black hat with a white logo.

Officials later said Robinson changed into darker clothing after arriving on campus.

Police said surveillance video later showed him making his way onto a campus rooftop.

At 12:23 p.m. Mountain Time, Kirk was struck by a single gunshot fired from the same rooftop.

Police say Robinson shot Kirk once and fled into a nearby neighborhood, abandoning a high-powered bolt-action rifle that was found the next morning by the FBI.

