Tyler Robinson Gets Better Police Protection Than Charlie Kirk Did

Heavily armed authorities are swarming Tyler Robinson’s pre-trial court proceedings in Utah as he stands accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Law enforcement officials deployed bomb-detecting dogs, stationed rooftop snipers, closed streets, and placed armed SWAT team members in the aisles of Robinson’s Provo courthouse, Fox News’ Matt Finn said on X Tuesday.

Footage posted by Finn showed an armored car arriving at the courthouse accompanied by several police cars.

“I have covered murder cases all over the US and have not seen the level of security that we’re seeing at the pre-trial hearings for Tyler Robinson in Utah,” Finn wrote.

Robinson climbed to a rooftop and fatally shot Kirk over his political views while he spoke to students at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10, according to prosecutors.

UVU assigned six campus police officers to Kirk’s event, which had around 3,000 attendees, officials said.

Orem’s police department, which is equipped with drones, was not involved in protecting the event, The Associated Press reported.

UVU moved to expand its police force and heighten security measures after Kirk’s murder, according to the outlet.

Robinson appeared in court Tuesday as his legal team argued that Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray’s office should be disqualified from the case because the daughter of a prosecutor attended Kirk’s Sept. 10 event, KSL reported.

Gray reportedly testified that the familial connection has not influenced his team’s case.

Judge Tony Graf scheduled a hearing for Feb. 24 to rule on whether Gray’s office is disqualified, Fox News reported.

