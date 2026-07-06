Tyler Robinson Seen Laughing at Hearing, Erika Kirk Cries and Leaves Courtroom

Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was reportedly seen laughing before an evidentiary hearing in a Provo, Utah, courtroom on Monday.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin posted on social media, “Scene from inside the Tyler Robinson courtroom: Erika Kirk [Charlie’s widow] was crying before the hearing started. Donald Trump Jr. is in the front row with his wife. Tyler Robinson was laughing with his attorney before the hearing started. Erika left during the description of the shooting.”

Tyler Bowyer, head of Turning Point Action, responded to the post on X, writing, “Robinson laughing before the hearing today. People trying to defend a monster like this are clinically insane.”

Robinson laughing before the hearing today. People trying to defend a monster like this are clinically insane. https://t.co/LmjxbleKqX — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) July 6, 2026

Fox News reporter Matt Finn provided further details, writing on X, “Erika Kirk and Charlie’s family left the courtroom when a police officer testifying started describing the moments when Charlie was shot & killed on [Utah Valley University] last September.”

Erika Kirk and Charlie’s family left the courtroom when a police officer testifying started describing the moments when Charlie was shot & killed on UVU last September. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) July 6, 2026

The New York Times’ Robert Draper confirmed, “Erika Kirk and her supporters stood and left the courtroom immediately as law-enforcement officials began testifying about the details of Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting, when he was struck by a bullet and slumped over. She returned to the courtroom after a break.”

He added, “When a former campus police officer described the pandemonium seconds after the shooting, Robinson appeared to lean forward slightly, his facial expression more intent than before. That’s when Erika Kirk and her in-laws abruptly left the courtroom.”

Utah Valley University campus officer Chris Bagley testified during the hearing.

UVU campus Officer Bagley gives the first evidence testimony in the trial of Tyler Robinson for the Murder of Charlie Kirk Notably, he lays out in detail when and where he was when he heard a gunshot and why he concluded it was a rifle shot. pic.twitter.com/VYlmLmCaLp — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 6, 2026

The purpose of Monday’s hearing was to determine if there is enough evidence against Robinson to go forward with a trial.

The prosecution will also seek to convince District Judge Tony Graf that they can continue in their effort to seek the death penalty against Robinson.

Robinson allegedly shot and killed Kirk in September during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Erika Kirk issued a statement before Monday’s hearing, saying, “Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.”

“We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives,” she added. “Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Statement on behalf of Charlie Kirk’s immediate family, his parents Robert and Kathryn, his wife, Erika, and his sister, Mary: Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) July 6, 2026

A source “familiar with the situation” told the New York Post, “There is going to be evidence presented which the family may choose to leave the courtroom for,” adding, “That’s their prerogative. They are going to make those decisions when in court.”

In his first court appearance in December, Robinson was accused of sending a mocking message by wearing a tie that matched the colors of the transgender flag.

Robinson reportedly was in a relationship with his self-described transgender roommate, Lance Twiggs.

Following the Sept. 10 assassination, Robinson reportedly texted Twiggs that he shot the conservative leader because, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

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