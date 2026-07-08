Tyler Robinson and His Trans Lover's Likely DNA Found on Multiple Items at Shooting Scene

DNA evidence that appears to match both Tyler Robinson and his “trans” lover and roommate, Lance Twiggs, was recovered from evidence connected to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The new evidence was made public during a pretrial hearing for Robinson in Utah on Tuesday.

The New York Post reported that state and federal investigators testified that DNA from both men was found on a towel prosecutors said Robinson used to conceal a rifle used to kill Kirk last September.

Prosecutors said Robinson used his grandfather’s rifle in the shooting.

Police contended that Robinson murdered Kirk, who was a husband, father, and founder of Turning Point USA, before fleeing the scene.

On his way off the Utah Valley University campus, Robinson allegedly concealed the gun used in the political assassination with the towel.

Police also alleged they found a screwdriver on the rooftop where Robinson opened fire on Kirk while he was participating in a peaceful debate with students.

The testimony came during the second day of a preliminary hearing in a Provo courtroom, where a judge is deciding whether there is enough evidence for Robinson to face trial.

One forensic expert from the state of Utah and another from the FBI told the court that testing identified two male DNA profiles that matched Robinson and Twiggs, according to the New York Post.

Twiggs has not been charged with a crime, while Robinson is charged with murder.

The state of Utah is seeking the death penalty over the murder of Kirk.

On Monday, the first day of the pretrial hearings, a former Utah Valley University police officer said he found a makeshift sniper perch position on the rooftop from which Kirk was fatally shot, the Associated Press reported.

Christopher Bagley, who formerly served with the university’s campus police department, testified that he witnessed the shooting.

After the shot was fired, Bagley said he went to a nearby gravel-covered roof, where he found impressions in the rocks that were consistent with someone who had been prone and with an open view of Kirk.

Robinson allegedly confessed to killing Kirk in a text message sent to Twiggs after the shooting, and also left behind a note beneath his lover’s computer keyboard outlining the murder plot.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, was present in the courtroom on Monday.

While in her presence, Robinson smiled several times.

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