Rodney Wells, left, and RowVaughn Wells, right, the parents of Tyre Nichols, attended President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Tyre Nichols' Parents Trusted Biden to Honor Them at SOTU, Then He Humiliated Their Son in Public

 By Richard Moorhead  February 7, 2023 at 8:42pm
President Joe Biden butchered the name of a man killed by Memphis Police Department officers in Tuesday’s State of the Union speech.

Biden referred to Tyre Nichols as “Tyler Nichols” in the speech, bringing up the example of a black Tennessee man who was beaten to death by five black police officers in order to push police reform.

Viewers noticed that Biden stated Nichols’ name incorrectly.

Five Memphis police officers are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to Nichols’ death, according to NPR.

Nichols’ parents were present at the speech.

Biden went on to claim that police killings akin to Nichols’ death happen “far too often” in America.

Biden previously stated that Super Bowl LVII would be occurring on Wednesday in the speech, before correcting himself.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




