Tyreek Hill's Father Shows Up to Team Game with a Two-Word Message on His Shirt

Amid a swirling controversy, a father’s support surely meant a lot to Miami Dolphins superstar receiver Tyreek Hill.

It just didn’t end up mattering much in the grand scheme of things.

Hill and his fellow Fins were demolished Thursday night in Miami by the visiting Buffalo Bills to the tune of 31-10.

While the loss itself obviously stings (especially to a divisional rival), the game came amid Hill’s ongoing issues with the local Miami-Dade Police Department after a now-viral video of an altercation from Sunday.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Next video shows the interaction from when the officer approaches Tyreek Hill’s car until his detainment. It sounds as though Hill called his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, while in the car get before being pulled from his car pic.twitter.com/XytuySDPag — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024

The incident occurred on Sunday, just before the Dolphins were slated to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (Miami would win 20-17), and video of it swiftly went viral for a litany of reasons, including the ever uncomfortable topic of race relations and police.

(That rings particularly true in the fallout of the 2020 George Floyd riots.)

Everything about the video was dissected by the national media — including some odd connections to former President Donald Trump — which put both Hill and the police involved under an intense microscope.

One officer placed on administrative leave is fighting to get his job back, while Hill is calling for the officer to be fired.

While Hill has admitted to the fact that he could have behaved better in the incident, he has still very much portrayed himself as the victim in all of it.

Enter: A father’s support.

As captured by Fox News, Hill’s father, Herman Hill, showed up to the Thursday Night Football game at Hard Rock Stadium sporting a shirt that read “Free Cheetah,” a reference to his son’s nickname, alongside an image of Hill’s touchdown celebration on Sunday, where he mocked the entire thing:

While Hill was able to enjoy the support of his father, there wasn’t much else for him to feel good about after Thursday’s lopsided tilt.

Not only was the otherwise explosive receiver locked up (he finished with three meager catches for only 24 yards) on Thursday, he also saw his star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, go down with a scary concussion that some are speculating may be career-ending.

The Dolphins do get a small reprieve, as the team gets 10 days off until its next game, when they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 22.

The Bills, meanwhile, get to enjoy the win and 11 days off, as the team next plays on the Sept. 23 edition of Monday Night Football when they host the aforementioned Jaguars.

